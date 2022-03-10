AFC free agency needs: Bengals, Titans, Ravens among teams that must address offensive line

Needs: QB, OL, CB

QB, OL, CB Cap space: $28,811,582





For the first time since 2004, the Steelers have questions at quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson off the board, where will Mike Tomlin and Co. turn? Chasing Jameis Winston in free agency and pairing him with a highly drafted rookie makes a lot of sense. Marcus Mariota could be good if Tomlin wants a QB with more mobility. And a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is an option at the right price. Mason Rudolph is nothing more than a stopgap, so if the Steelers don't bring in a veteran in free agency, it will be a huge tell that they plan to draft a QB early. Regardless of who is under center, the Steelers need to upgrade an O-line that struggled mightily last season. Pittsburgh has money to spend for the first time in years, and I'd expect Kevin Colbert to spend his final offseason as general manager to use that cash on less flashy positions in need of a rugged upgrade.



