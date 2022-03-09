Around the NFL

Wide receiver Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Published: Mar 08, 2022 at 08:23 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Josh Gordon is staying put in Kansas City.

Gordon has re-signed with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Gordon,30, joined the Chiefs in 2021 after he was reinstated by the NFL.

A former Pro Bowler with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon's been suspended six times in his NFL career, which dates back to 2012 with the Browns and has seen stints with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks ahead of arriving in K.C.

Gordon played in 12 games in 2021 for the Chiefs with seven starts, but had only five receptions on 14 targets for 32 yards. He was waived during the postseason, but the Chiefs picked him back up after he cleared waivers and signed him to their practice squad.

Another season in the offense could bode well for Gordon's familiarity and production in the reigning AFC West champions' high-flying offense.

