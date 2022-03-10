Around the NFL

Darius Leonard laments Colts looking to start fifth different QB in five years: 'Here we go again'

Published: Mar 10, 2022 at 08:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts shipping Carson Wentz to Washington in a seismic trade leaves a hole at the QB position in Indy.

On the bright side, at least the Colts have experience searching for a new quarterback. Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard noted on Twitter that following the Wentz trade, Indy would be on its fifth QB in his five seasons with the club.

"Here we go again!" Leonard wrote on Wednesday. "About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best!"

In 2018, Andrew Luck started 16 games under center. In 2019, after the QB's stunning retirement, it was Jacoby Brissett for 15 starts. In 2020, Philip Rivers (16 starts) moved in. And Wentz started all 17 games in 2021.

Per NFL Research, the Colts are the only team in NFL history to have a different QB start 15-plus games in four consecutive seasons. Depending on where Indy lands, it could make it five straight years.

Jimmy Garoppolo is already rumored to be an option in Indy, and the Colts have plenty of cap space to absorb his contract from San Francisco. However, it's debatable whether Jimmy G would be an on-field upgrade over Wentz in Indy, and with just one year left on his contract, that wouldn't likely be a long-term solution.

Chris Ballard is one of the most well-respected general managers in the NFL and has built a playoff-caliber roster with room for upgrades. But he's swung and missed repeatedly to find answers at the quarterback position. Trading Wentz on Wednesday was an admission that he got that one wrong, too. Where the Colts move from here in their latest attempt to find stability under center could define Ballard's tenure.

Related Content

news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signing with Detroit 'an easy decision'

The Lions entered the offseason needing to upgrade the receiver position. Re-signing Josh Reynolds is a start. The veteran wideout had a solid finish to last season after being reunited with QB Jared Goff.
news

Chargers WR Mike Williams ready to 'unleash' in 2022 after signing new contract

Mike Williams explains how the Chargers coaching staff put him in a great position to earn the three-year, $60 million contract he earned to remain with the team this offseason.
news

Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.
news

Cardinals release linebacker Jordan Hicks in salary cap-saving cut

Arizona released linebacker Jordan Hicks, the team announced. The Cardinals also tendered one-year offers to exclusive rights free agents Jonathan Ward and Antoine Wesley, and are retaining linebacker ﻿Devon Kennard﻿, who has agreed to a restructure to stay in Arizona, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Dolphins CB Byron Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury . The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp.
news

Commanders acquiring QB Carson Wentz from Colts in trade

The Washington Commanders are acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
news

Russell Wilson says he's 'forever grateful' to Seattle following trade to Broncos

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle ended Tuesday. But before he officially joined the Broncos, the longtime Seahawks franchise quarterback had a final message to the 12s.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on future: 'I'm playing until I'm not'

By now, ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ has to know he's very much wanted. The Eagles' longtime center has fielded enough questions about his future for five retirements. It's up to Kelce to decide if he wants to be back on any football field, and he hasn't made that decision yet.
news

Mitchell Trubisky open to joining Daboll, Giants in free agency: 'I don't know where I'm gonna go'

With a dearth of quality QBs available in free agency, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is becoming a popular name heading toward the open market. The Giants, who just hired former Bills OC Brian Daboll, are a popular landing spot for the QB.
news

Shelby Harris: Trade from Denver to Seattle 'tough,' but feels good knowing you're 'wanted'

After tweeting a crying emoji after news of being traded to the Seahawks in a package for Russell Wilson became public, Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris said he's torn about the deal.
news

Teams inquiring Giants about TE Evan Engram as slot receiver as well as tight end

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram as a slot receiver as well as a tight end, per sources informed of the situation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW