Jets WR Corey Davis to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

Corey Davis' first year in New York is over prematurely.

Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Davis is set to undergo core muscle surgery, ending his season.

New York signed the former first-round pick to a three-year, $37.5 million contract this offseason as part of the effort to restock the offense around rookie quarterback ﻿Zach Wilson﻿.

Davis had an up-and-down season, providing some splash plays but also dropping catchable balls. In nine games played in 2021, Davis caught 34 of 59 targets for 492 yards and four TDs.