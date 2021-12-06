Around the NFL

Jets WR Corey Davis to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

Published: Dec 06, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Corey Davis' first year in New York is over prematurely.

Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Davis is set to undergo core muscle surgery, ending his season.

New York signed the former first-round pick to a three-year, $37.5 million contract this offseason as part of the effort to restock the offense around rookie quarterback ﻿Zach Wilson﻿.

Davis had an up-and-down season, providing some splash plays but also dropping catchable balls. In nine games played in 2021, Davis caught 34 of 59 targets for 492 yards and four TDs.

After undergoing surgery that usually comes with an 8-10 week recovery, the hope is that 26-year-old wideout can build a rapport with Wilson this offseason for the perennially rebuilding Jets.

