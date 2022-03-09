2022 NFL free agency: Six ideal player-team fits based on win-share projections

Projected to add: 1.60 wins





One major assumption in my model is that each player returns for his "healthy number of snaps," meaning I factor in age, injury type, snaps prior to injury and regular rates of injury and recurrence. NGS shows that Armstead's 444 snaps in 2021 were his second-fewest in a season since 2016, and his Pro Football Focus grade last season (75.9) was also his second-lowest during that span. Armstead will be 31 when the 2022 NFL season begins in September and returning from knee surgery, but he has 93 starts over nine seasons at tackle. Computer vision shows that Armstead's pass-pro metrics (response rate, leverage wins, pocket-integrity rating) all rank in the top seven in the league over the past three seasons. He rates higher in CV when his team has dialed up the pass, but the run metrics also rank highly, with none falling out of the top 10 over the past three seasons. This includes last season, when he was playing with an injury. In addition to Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Miami, Chicago and New Orleans also project to net more than 1.52 win shares by adding Armstead.