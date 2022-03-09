Aaron Rodgers' decision, Russell Wilson trade: Who are the biggest winners & losers?

3) Packers wide receiver Davante Adams: The decision Rodgers just made gives Adams, arguably the best wide receiver in the league, more clarity about how he needs to handle his future with Green Bay. He couldn't agree on a long-term deal last offseason, and the Packers just hit him with the franchise tag. But this much we do know: Adams no longer has to wonder if it's worth staying in Green Bay. He's built an incredible rapport with Rodgers, one that might ease the sting of not being allowed to test the open market if it comes to that. It's also impossible to believe that these two weren't discussing a shared future moving forward after enjoying so much success together. Remember "The Last Dance" photo that emerged on social media last summer, the one suggesting this could be the end of the road for this tandem? It looks like there's still more for these guys to do together in Green Bay.

4) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson: There are still plenty of issues for the Texans quarterback to sort out with regards to the multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits he still faces. After nearly a year of so little movement on these investigations, Watson's civil deposition is scheduled for Friday, the same day the district attorney investigating Watson plans to present her case to a grand jury, which will decide if criminal charges will be brought against him. Rodgers staying in Green Bay and Wilson moving to Denver makes it even more likely that Watson will have some willing suitors. That's what happens when teams watch Stafford and Tom Brady win Super Bowls in their first years with new teams. Watson's name already came up in association with the Miami Dolphins around last year's trade deadline (and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Carolina and Tampa Bay are seriously interested now). With so many teams desperate for a talented quarterback, it's hard to think this offseason will go by without somebody making a deal for him. Rodgers was always going to be a tough player to trade for, while the Broncos gave up a haul to acquire Wilson. It might not take as much to acquire Watson from the Texans and he's an elite quarterback to boot.