Russell Wilson trade reaction: NFL community reacts to Seahawks trading star QB to Broncos

On a day when the NFL world had already been struck with big quarterback news, the Denver Broncos went ahead and made a bigger splash to obtain a star QB.
The Broncos acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Denver is giving up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder, QB Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-rounder.
The deal sent social media shockwaves throughout the NFL community.