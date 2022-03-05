Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torn on where he wants to play in 2022

Published: Mar 04, 2022 at 09:31 PM
Adam Maya

Digital Content Editor

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play in 2022. He just isn't sure where yet.

As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the only pro team he's ever known, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Rodgers is said to be going back and forth on what he wants, with one alternate destination in particular standing out, Rapoport added.

"The forth has always been the Denver Broncos," Rapoport said. "Ever since the Aaron Rodgers rumors started, the Denver Broncos has always been the potential trade location. I'm not saying anything is happening right now. It doesn't seem like the Packers have entertained any trade thoughts at all. But in Rodgers' mind, if he was not in Green Bay, it seems that (Denver) would be the other spot he'd want to be."

The Broncos, of course, recently hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach. They also feature a deep, youthful receiving corps and promising running back, a mid-tier offensive line (that was comparable to Green Bay's last year), and a talented defense. Denver is also flush with cap space, unlike the Pack, though it resides in a much tougher division and hasn't made the playoffs since 2015.

The biggest difference, and perhaps a major factor in the 38-year-old's thinking, is familiarity. Rodgers has built his entire legacy with the Packers, winning a Super Bowl and four MVPs while establishing himself as one of the best to ever spin a football. Moreover, he and coach Matt LaFleur have proved to be an ideal pairing over the past three seasons, with Rodgers winning consecutive MVPs as the team has won 13 games each year and made two NFC title appearances.

Rapoport noted there's a lot of positivity between Rodgers and Green Bay, something the QB has emphasized himself of late, with the organization intent on doing everything possible to keep him home. The front office has been in discussions with Rodgers' representation about a short-term deal that would make him the highest-paid player on an annual basis.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this week that he's expecting an answer from Rodgers by the beginning of the new league year (March 16). It's the biggest domino of the offseason, and the fall might shake up the balance of power in both conferences.

Related Content

news

Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill could be in line for a pay bump. The Chiefs are working toward a contract extension for the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the Giants' roster, ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is not expected to be dealt this offseason. One prominent Giant, however, is slated to be moved.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
news

Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

Cole Beasley could be on a new team for the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have given the veteran receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper, expected to release veteran WR if no deal reached

Dallas will try to trade Amari Cooper, but will release the veteran receiver if no deal is reached, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
news

Raiders not concerned with Alex Leatherwood's position on offensive line ahead of his second season

The Raiders drafted ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ in the first round of last year's draft, a move that was viewed as a reach by most analysts. Then Las Vegas shuffled the rookie from tackle to guard. Where will he land in 2022?
news

Bengals' Duke Tobin on offensive line upgrades: 'If you do spend the big money, it better be worth it'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin aims to upgrade the offensive line this offseason and has the cap room to spend on a big free agent.
news

Saints GM expects Michael Thomas back healthy, but there's 'work to do' to complete WR room

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis noted Thursday that he expects Michael Thomas to return after missing the season due to ankle injury, but the club has work to do to upgrade the corps.
news

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams have mutual interest in striking deal for new contract

Could Odell Beckham Jr. stay in Los Angeles? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Beckham's status with the Rams and his return from ACL surgery.
news

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin (hip) expected to miss start of season

Following hip surgery, Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW