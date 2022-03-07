Christian Kirk open-minded heading into free agency: 'I just want to land in the best place I can be'

Arizona Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk is heading toward free agency after a career-best 2021 campaign.
The 25-year-old receiver told TMZ that he's considering all options with his future.
"I kind of have an open mind with it," Kirk said of free agency. "I just want to land in the best place I can be. Whether that's in Arizona or somewhere else, man, I'm blessed to be in this position."
A second-round pick in 2018, Kirk netted 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. While he's never developed into more than a second-fiddle option, in today's league, teams need three productive wideouts.
In four seasons with Arizona, Kirk has displayed the ability to win deep, has good hands as a boundary receiver, and can make plays outside the structure of the offense.
Depending on what happens with the franchise tag, Kirk could find himself as one of the top young options for clubs seeking to upgrade their receiver corps through free agency.
Kirk recently went on a vacation with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the Panthers' Sam Darnold and Washington's Kyle Allen. Given the off-field relationship with Josh Allen and the Bills' desire to add a third WR with speed this offseason, a Bills-Kirk coupling could be in the cards in free agency.
TMZ asked Kirk directly if he was angling to get to Buffalo.
"Possibly," he deftly responded. "Like I said, I'm just going to let my team and people that are helping me make the decision help me out. We'll see where it goes."