2022 NFL free agency: Key dates, information and more

What is NFL free agency?
NFL free agency is when players not currently under contract are permitted to sign with any team of their choosing.
When is NFL free agency?
Free agency officially begins at the start of the new league year, which is March 16 at 1 p.m. ET. Agents for pending free-agent players, however, are permitted to negotiate with prospective teams beginning March 14 at noon ET.
Who are notable NFL free agents in 2022?
NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal compiled a list of the Top 101 Free Agents for 2022. The 10 highest-rated players are as follows:
- Saints OL Terron Armstead
- Patriots CB J.C. Jackson
- Rams LB Von Miller
- Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis
- Cardinals LB Chandler Jones
- Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu
- Saints S Marcus Williams
- Bears WR Allen Robinson
- Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah
- Commanders G Brandon Scherff
What is the 2022 NFL salary cap?
The 2022 NFL salary cap has been set at $202.8 million.