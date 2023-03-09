2023 NFL offseason: My ranking of the top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade

Lamar is a unicorn, a truly special talent, the kind of prime superstar who never comes available at the most important position in sports. While obtainable, though, he certainly isn't free.





Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning the 26-year-old is free to negotiate with other teams in free agency. Should he sign an offer sheet with another franchise, the Ravens will have five days to either match the deal or receive two first-round picks for Lamar's departure. High-value draft capital isn't the only cost to a prospective Jackson suitor, either. NFL Network Insiders have reported that Jackson has his eyes on Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed, $230 million deal with the Browns. All in all, it's a steep price tag, but clearly, this isn't just a run-of-the-mill starter.





Jackson authored one of the most dynamic seasons in recent memory back in 2019, becoming just the second unanimous MVP after leading the league in touchdown passes (35) and finishing sixth in rushing yards (1,206). That was just his second NFL season. Since then, he's earned another Pro Bowl nod, logged another 1,000-yard rushing season and routinely provided eye-popping feats of athleticism. Did I mention he's 45-16 as a starting quarterback? For context, Peyton Manning went 42-38 in his first five years.





Honestly, I wish Jackson had an agent to help him navigate this. And I really wish each of his past two seasons hadn't been abbreviated by injury. I think these factors have really gummed up the works on contract negotiations with Baltimore.





That said, teams like the Falcons, Commanders, Dolphins, Panthers, Raiders and 49ers should be knocking down Jackson's door for his services. Even some teams that aren't outwardly in the quarterback market -- think: Minnesota and Detroit -- should kick these tires.





On the other hand, Lamar should think long and hard about taking as much money as he can get from the Ravens and ultimately staying put. The franchise is a model of stability, and Jackson's already a Baltimore sports legend. The grass isn't always greener -- even if the up-front money is richer.





I've been of the opinion that Watson's deal was a blip on the radar. In the year since, Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, Derek Carr and Geno Smith have all signed lucrative deals, but their fully guaranteed money hasn't come close to what Cleveland committed to Deshaun. To be frank, Watson didn't deserve Watson money. But he found a QB-starved team willing to pony up. Can Jackson, who obviously doesn't carry Watson's off-field baggage, follow suit? I'll be fascinated to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.