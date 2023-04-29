Browns select UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Round 5 of 2023 NFL Draft

Known by his initials (DTR), Thompson-Robinson matches what has become the archetypal Cleveland quarterback since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson via trade in 2022. Thompson-Robinson has been known as a premier dual-threat quarterback since his high school days at Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman, and he arrived as a highly touted recruit to Westwood, California.

Thompson-Robinson's collegiate career never quite produced the success most envisioned for him, but he still set school records in starts (48), touchdown passes (88), total yards of offense (12,236) and total touchdowns (116). He earned honorable mention status in the Pac-12 in 2022, a season in which he ranked sixth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in completion percentage and finished as one of only two quarterbacks with 25-plus passing touchdowns and more than 10 rushing touchdowns.