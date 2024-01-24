Jordan Love headlines 13 NFL players who have earned big-money contracts in 2024 offseason

Jordan Love signed an extension last offseason, ensuring his spot on the roster through 2024 (essentially replacing the fifth-year option on his rookie contract). He then broke out in 2023, leading the Packers to the postseason and one road playoff win (and nearly another) in his first season as the starter -- solidifying his place in the Packers' plans for much longer than next season. He blossomed right in front of our eyes down the stretch, displaying what he learned when sitting behind four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers for three seasons. His late-game interceptions cost him at times early in the season, and they did again in Saturday’s Divisional Round loss. But for much of the last two months, there was no quarterback better than Love, who led the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio (21:1) and offensive touchdowns (23) from Week 11 through Super Wild Card Weekend.