Dolphins GM Chris Grier tables Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins extension talks until offseason

It's a different situation for Wilkins, as the Dolphins' 2019 first-rounder is entering the final deal of his rookie contract. Due to make $10.75 million this year, Wilkins' extension talks fell through. He said Tuesday he's focused on the season ahead and being a good teammate, but seemed to be open to continued talks.

"In terms of Christian, we've had a lot of great dialogue with him and his agent," Grier said on Wednesday. "Very positive. We made an offer that we thought was fair. And there's times when you do things like that, it has to work for both sides. So, there was never any ill-will from each side. I've had a lot of great communication. I enjoy his agent. We have good conversations. For right now, we're going to hold off until, in my mind, at the end of the season, because I don't think it's fair to distract Christian from his goal of what he wants to achieve and for the team."