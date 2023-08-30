Around the NFL

Dolphins GM Chris Grier tables Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins extension talks until offseason

Published: Aug 30, 2023 at 06:23 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

It's time to focus on the season ahead and not the negotiating table in South Beach.

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier underscored Wednesday that extension talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa﻿, along with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins﻿, have been tabled until the offseason arrives.

"I just think for him, it's just letting Tua play," Grier told reporters, via team transcript. "Again, those things can be a big distraction. You have family, friends, you guys, everyone constantly asking about it. His agents and I have had discussions, just general but not really about that. We just kind of agreed let's just let him play out the season and then we'll attack that in the offseason."

Grier and the Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa's fifth-year option in March, and the No. 5 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft is due to make a base salary of $1.01 million this year and $23.17 in 2024.

The Alabama product is coming off his best NFL season so far and his first in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense. Tagovailoa threw for career highs of 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and a 105.5 rating, but also missed four games and the Dolphins' wild-card loss to the Bills after suffering multiple head injuries.

With talks now halted until the offseason, the 2023 season is all the more pivotal to Tagovailoa.

Related Links

It's a different situation for Wilkins, as the Dolphins' 2019 first-rounder is entering the final deal of his rookie contract. Due to make $10.75 million this year, Wilkins' extension talks fell through. He said Tuesday he's focused on the season ahead and being a good teammate, but seemed to be open to continued talks.

Grier was rather transparent that any extension conversations would take place after the Dolphins' 2023 campaign concluded.

"In terms of Christian, we've had a lot of great dialogue with him and his agent," Grier said on Wednesday. "Very positive. We made an offer that we thought was fair. And there's times when you do things like that, it has to work for both sides. So, there was never any ill-will from each side. I've had a lot of great communication. I enjoy his agent. We have good conversations. For right now, we're going to hold off until, in my mind, at the end of the season, because I don't think it's fair to distract Christian from his goal of what he wants to achieve and for the team."

The attention in Miami is clearly on Sept. 10 when the Dolphins open up against the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, potential contract extensions for two of Miami's brightest starts will wait until 2024.

Related Content

news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs puts contract squabbles in past: 'It's a clean slate with me'

Following a lengthy absence from the team, Josh Jacobs returned to the Raiders facility Wednesday and spoke to the media for the first time since signing a new one-year deal over the weekend. 
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard says Jonathan Taylor situation 'sucks,' but 'relationships are repairable'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke at length to reporters on Wednesday about this situation involving star running back Jonathan Taylor.
news

Packers were additional team involved in RB Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins GM on talks with Colts

The Green Bay Packers were the "mystery" team involved in talks for a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice for first time since injuring calf in July

Joe Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday, a week and a half ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with veteran kicker Brett Maher, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers

The Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe and rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their practice squad after the young signal-callers cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of 2023 season

NFL.com is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2023 regular season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

The Vikings have added more competition for the RB2 role. Minnesota is signing running back ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ to the active roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Patriots teammates express confidence in QB Mac Jones after 'surprising' Bailey Zappe cut

The Patriots' initial 53-man roster included a single quarterback, Mac Jones, with ﻿Bailey Zappe﻿, ﻿Malik Cunningham﻿ and ﻿Trace McSorley﻿ all being cut. It's an odd situation, but the Patriots having one QB on the roster isn't a big deal -- right now.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas details body rejecting hardware from ankle, toe surgeries

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is fully healthy heading into the 2023 season after three years dealing with injuries, a process he says was drawn out when his body rejected hardware from his toe and ankle surgeries.