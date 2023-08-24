Around the NFL

Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

Published: Aug 24, 2023 at 07:51 AM
Kevin Patra

The Dolphins continue to check under every rock for potentially available elite-level running backs.

Miami made an exploratory call on Josh Jacobs, but talks didn't go far, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday, per a source informed of the situation.

The Raiders' response to the inquiry was that they don't plan to trade the 2022 rushing champ.

The check-in on Jacobs' availability continues the offseason connections between the Dolphins and the high-end running back market. They were in on Dalvin Cook before he signed with the Jets. They've been linked to disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Now Jacobs.

It's clear Miami has an interest in the elite RB market, but as Wolfe noted, "only up to a certain price."

The Dolphins' dalliance with high-end running backs should not be a surprise after the group struggled early last season before showing some signs of life down the stretch. Miami brought back Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. as its top rushers and added third-round rookie De'Von Achane alongside veteran depth in Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. Mostert and Wilson are a solid duo, but not at the level of Jacobs or Taylor. Achane brought pop with an impressive burst and speed but is already dealing with a preseason shoulder injury.

Given the state of their backfield, it's also not a surprise the Dolphins won't move off their price point. If they get a bargain for a top-flight back, they'll add one. If not, they'll ride the current crew. That's just smart business from general manager Chris Grier. He'd be doing his club a disservice if he didn't check in on available backs.

The question is whether the consistent reports about adding backs bring negative energy to the RB room ahead of the season.

"I'm not worried about another man coming in," Mostert said when asked this week about the Taylor rumors, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "I'm worried about perfecting my craft."

And that's all the players can do. Keep improving and staying at the ready. If an addition is made, you deal with that on the fly.

