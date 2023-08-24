Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

It's clear Miami has an interest in the elite RB market, but as Wolfe noted, "only up to a certain price."

The Dolphins' dalliance with high-end running backs should not be a surprise after the group struggled early last season before showing some signs of life down the stretch. Miami brought back Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. as its top rushers and added third-round rookie De'Von Achane alongside veteran depth in Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. Mostert and Wilson are a solid duo, but not at the level of Jacobs or Taylor. Achane brought pop with an impressive burst and speed but is already dealing with a preseason shoulder injury.

Given the state of their backfield, it's also not a surprise the Dolphins won't move off their price point. If they get a bargain for a top-flight back, they'll add one. If not, they'll ride the current crew. That's just smart business from general manager Chris Grier. He'd be doing his club a disservice if he didn't check in on available backs.

The question is whether the consistent reports about adding backs bring negative energy to the RB room ahead of the season.

"I'm not worried about another man coming in," Mostert said when asked this week about the Taylor rumors, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "I'm worried about perfecting my craft."