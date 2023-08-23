Raiders have no interest in trading Josh Jacobs; RB's status for Week 1 remains TBD

The Raiders have shown no interest in trading the NFL's rushing leader, and Jacobs' status for Week 1 remains TBD, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per sources.
The report comes with the backdrop that the Colts on Monday allowed Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade.
Even if the Raiders were to seek a trade for the former first-round pick, Jacobs would have to sign his tender to facilitate a move.
Jacobs has yet to ink his $10.091 million franchise tag after sides couldn't agree to a multi-year deal before the July 17 deadline for tagged players. He could sign a revised one-year contract (as we saw Saquon Barkley do in New York), but Pelissero noted no deal was imminent to get him to return to the club.
Since the Raiders applied the tag, the Vegas brass has seemed indifferent to getting a long-term contract done with the 25-year-old back coming off a 1,653-yard rushing season, with reports suggesting a deal wasn't close ahead of the deadline. The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs heading into the 2022 season.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels noted earlier this week that the closer we get to Week 1 without Jacobs reporting, the more the RB's effectiveness to open the 2023 campaign could be compromised.
Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.