Around the NFL

Raiders have no interest in trading Josh Jacobs; RB's status for Week 1 remains TBD

Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 08:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The status of running back ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ remains up in the air as we push toward the season opener.

The Raiders have shown no interest in trading the NFL's rushing leader, and Jacobs' status for Week 1 remains TBD, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per sources.

The report comes with the backdrop that the Colts on Monday allowed Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade.

Related Links

Even if the Raiders were to seek a trade for the former first-round pick, Jacobs would have to sign his tender to facilitate a move.

Jacobs has yet to ink his $10.091 million franchise tag after sides couldn't agree to a multi-year deal before the July 17 deadline for tagged players. He could sign a revised one-year contract (as we saw Saquon Barkley do in New York), but Pelissero noted no deal was imminent to get him to return to the club.

Since the Raiders applied the tag, the Vegas brass has seemed indifferent to getting a long-term contract done with the 25-year-old back coming off a 1,653-yard rushing season, with reports suggesting a deal wasn't close ahead of the deadline. The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs heading into the 2022 season.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels noted earlier this week that the closer we get to Week 1 without Jacobs reporting, the more the RB's effectiveness to open the 2023 campaign could be compromised.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Christian Kirk sees 'potential' in Jaguars' WR corps: We have 'everything that it takes to be special'

Christian Kirk, who played with the likes of ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ and A.J. Green during his four years in Arizona, said the Jaguars' receiving corps has a chance to be the best he's been a part of.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on offseason praise: 'It is preseason, man. Nothing counts' 

The Kenny Pickett offseason hype train continues to chug along the Rust Belt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recognizes that nothing counts yet in the preseason.
news

Panthers RB Miles Sanders will 'absolutely' be ready to face Falcons in Week 1 after camp groin injury

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders returned to the practice field Tuesday after missing more than two weeks nursing a groin injury. He is confident he'll have plenty of ramp-up time to get ready for the Week 1 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh seeking 'competitors'

How does Robert Saleh define a competitor? Well, it's a bit complicated. Brendan Walker breaks down Episode 3 of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets."
news

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio turns 65, says he's not close to retirement: 'Still can outwork these young coaches'

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn't slowing down or thinking about hanging it up anytime soon. "No, not yet," Fangio said on his birthday Tuesday when asked if he was close to retirement.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb embracing increased role in passing game

Most of Browns running back Nick Chubb's work has been done on the ground. In 2023, though, that might expand to the air.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce regrets 'cheap shot' that sparked practice fight with Colts

Eagles center Jason Kelce told reporters on Tuesday that he regretted what he called a "cheap shot" that a fight during a joint practice with the Colts.
news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon yet to announce Week 1 starting quarterback

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon thus far has declined to name his Week 1 starting quarterback. Will Arizona go with Colt McCoy or rookie Clayton Tune?
news

Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba set for wrist surgery, likely out 3-4 weeks

Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to undergo wrist surgery for a slight fracture and could miss three to four weeks, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters oh Tuesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.