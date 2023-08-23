Raiders have no interest in trading Josh Jacobs; RB's status for Week 1 remains TBD

Even if the Raiders were to seek a trade for the former first-round pick, Jacobs would have to sign his tender to facilitate a move.

Jacobs has yet to ink his $10.091 million franchise tag after sides couldn't agree to a multi-year deal before the July 17 deadline for tagged players. He could sign a revised one-year contract (as we saw Saquon Barkley do in New York), but Pelissero noted no deal was imminent to get him to return to the club.

Since the Raiders applied the tag, the Vegas brass has seemed indifferent to getting a long-term contract done with the 25-year-old back coming off a 1,653-yard rushing season, with reports suggesting a deal wasn't close ahead of the deadline. The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs heading into the 2022 season.