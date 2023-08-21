Raiders' Josh McDaniels has no update on Josh Jacobs' status as 2023 season approaches

"I don't have any new news on J.J.," McDaniels said . "I mean, I would say I think that it's important for every player -- this is the National Football League, so it's not easy to go out there and just play games and do it at the speed and level that you want to do it at unless you've really kind of had enough opportunity to get yourself ready to do that.

"We've talked all year to our team about nothing carries over from one year to the next. You have to re-establish your individual level of performance and collectively as a unit, and ultimately as a team, we have to establish and re-establish ourselves in terms of what we're going to be about. So, whether it would be J.J. or somebody else, it's the same thing. Everybody's got to have an opportunity to do that, get re-acclimated to the pace, the speed of things. But again, I have no new information on the whole situation."