Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins' focus on 'being the best teammate I can be' after extension talks fall through

Wilkins, whom the Dolphins landed with the 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, is clearly leaving the door open for future negotiations, but his onus is on the season at hand.

Miami's focus turned to locking up defensive end Zach Sieler, who garnered an extension with the Fins after Wilkins' talks fell flat.

Wilkins congratulated Sieler on social media and further expressed his joy regarding his teammate's good fortune on Tuesday.

"Honestly, I couldn't be more proud, more happy, more excited for someone than Zach Sieler honestly," he said. "He called me the morning of. He wanted to be the first to tell me. That's been my brother since day one when he got here with like three games left in the season. I couldn't be more happy, more proud of someone."

Having staged a hold-in throughout training camp, Wilkins appears to have his sights firmly on the season ahead rather than the seasons after. He's due to make $10.75 million in 2023 -- the final year of his first-round rookie pact.

He underscored Tuesday that he still very much wants his future to be in South Beach, even if a resolution on an extension hasn't been reached.