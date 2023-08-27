Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

As the regular season is almost here, teams are looking to lock down players on deals. However, after months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Now, the Dolphins are looking to defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who is signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million with $20 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.
Although Wilkins was holding-in on the possibility of reaching a new deal as he was present for training camp, but was there as only an observer. Going into year five of his career, Wilkins will be playing on the fifth-year option, paying him $10.8 million. The No. 13 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft has been productive for the Dolphins, especially during 2022. The 27-year-old had a career-high 98 combined tackles, along with 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery. He also has the capability to put pressure on the quarterback, recording seven QB hits in 2022 alone, and 29 QB hits total throughout his career.
Sieler, on the other hand, has also been with Miami for some time, signing with the team in 2019 and making an impact ever since. In 2022, Sieler recorded his own career-high of 70 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and 12 QB hits.
In the end, it is Sieler who gets a deal.
The Dolphins' first matchup of the season will be against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, and no matter what, Miami has a superstar defense helping pave the way for hopefully a winning season.