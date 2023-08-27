Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

Although Wilkins was holding-in on the possibility of reaching a new deal as he was present for training camp, but was there as only an observer. Going into year five of his career, Wilkins will be playing on the fifth-year option, paying him $10.8 million. The No. 13 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft has been productive for the Dolphins, especially during 2022. The 27-year-old had a career-high 98 combined tackles, along with 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery. He also has the capability to put pressure on the quarterback, recording seven QB hits in 2022 alone, and 29 QB hits total throughout his career.