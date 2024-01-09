Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not anti-franchise tag as free agency looms

Last season, the Colts had a big decision with star running back Jonathan Taylor, who had one year remaining on his rookie contract, which led to an event-filled back-and-forth last offseason before the sides eventually struck a new deal.

As is often the case for pending free agents, the Colts could always elect to franchise tag Pittman this offseason. Pittman didn't seem to mind the idea of getting a one-year tender projected to be around $21.664 million, viewing it as a big-money placeholder before a long-term deal.

"The franchise tag, I don't think anybody would be displeased with $23 million,'' he said on Monday, laughing. "The franchise tag is almost like a tag of respect because you get paid like the top-5 of your position.

"But do I necessarily want to play on one? I wouldn't say necessarily no I do not want to play on the tag. You can use that to work on a long-term deal as well.''

The question for Indy is whether they'll spend $20-plus million per year on Pittman. He's an underrated player, but is he a franchise-altering star? Is he a tier below true No. 1s?

Pittman noted that in looking toward free agency if he leaves Indy, he'd like to play in an offense that uses him more as a vertical threat after he averaged just 10.9 yards per reception in four years in Indy -- playing alongside some limited QBs.