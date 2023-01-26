Joe Burrow headlines 10 NFL players who have earned big-money contracts in the coming offseason

First-year head coach Brian Daboll did a masterful job at putting Jones in a position to succeed in 2022 by catering to the quarterback's skill set and giving him the confidence to execute in a simplified run-first offense. Jones thrived by cutting down on his turnovers and making plays in big moments. He finished the season with a career-best 67.2 completion percentage, throwing for 3,205 yards while posting a 15:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. On the ground, he added 708 yards and seven touchdowns. Jones helped the Giants hit the postseason for the first time since 2016, with Big Blue logging its first playoff win in 11 years. I still personally think there are questions on if he is a true franchise quarterback (see: New York's Divisional Round blowout loss), but the Giants believe in him. General manager Joe Schoen wants to re-sign the soon-to-be free-agent quarterback, so the remaining question is: Do the G-Men bring him back under the franchise tag (projected to be just north of $32 million for Jones in 2023) or on a multi-year deal?