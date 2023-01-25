Air Index

Presented By

Tom Brady landing spots: Raiders, Dolphins, 49ers among potential fits in 2023

Published: Jan 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

There's a couple ways to handle this:

  1. We can craft a list of teams where Tom Brady might wind up come September. Spend our time chewing through the positives and negatives, hashing out scheme fits and weighing which rosters best suit a 45-year-old quarterback who must be protected, or else.
  2. We can do nothing. Simply sit on our hands until Brady makes a move. Passive approach. Gandhi-style.

You've visited NFL.com, and the second option is not how we roll. Besides, we might not get another chance to wonder about Brady's future. Retirement remains an option. Broadcasting games for FOX rests on the horizon. So does playing, though, something Brady has refused to swat down as he heads into free agency.

Related Links

The Raiders, Titans and Niners loom as reported possibilities, but the NFL offseason doubles as a sandstorm of surprise. General managers east to west are at least pondering the concept of adding the game's greatest to ever do it.

What is clear: If Brady keeps the cleats on and chooses a team not named below, you can find me next season penning lists of horse brushes and pottery wear for Better Homes & Gardens.

Shall we?

Rank
1A
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

It's the Raiders and everyone else.


Hitting the ejector seat on Derek Carr -- a bold move, yet not shocking -- told us plenty about how the organization views its future. Owner Mark Davis was reportedly not sold on Carr, who was given an easy-to-escape contract extension. One that would allow hand-picked coach Josh McDaniels to start over under center this offseason.


The seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is another doorway to a quarterback, but Brady's availability comes at an ideal time. Davis reportedly pursued TB12 last time around, but this time, the presence of ex-Patriot McDaniels gives the Raiders a recruiting edge. Brady would be dipped into a scheme he helped create in New England. He'd be throwing the ball to Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. One slightly pushy Brady phone call to Josh Jacobs should convince this year's rushing champ to hang around rather than bolt in free agency.


The defense has its issues, the offensive line could use help and there's a fair amount of suspicion here: Is McDaniels any good at this? Are the Raiders any better than the Bucs? Why mess around with the AFC West? But the combination of coach and scheme would allow Brady to hit the ground running. Among a flock of fringy possibilities, Vegas seems to stand alone as the club that wants him -- and would be wanted in return.

Rank
1B
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

No other team on this list features an owner who secretly invited Brady onto a summery yacht for a covert pitch session. Stephen Ross -- who was given a suspension, and whose team was docked its 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder, after an investigation into the potential violation of league tampering rules by the Dolphins found that Miami had "impermissible communications" with Brady -- has long had eyes for our leading man.


The fit is overt. The Dolphins boast a Tyreek Hill-infused chest of weapons inside a Mike McDaniel-led system with Shanahan roots. McDaniel maximized Tua Tagovailoa by scheming wideouts open in a similar fashion to what Brock Purdy has experienced in San Francisco. Hill and Jaylen Waddle would make life easy for Brady. 


The TuAnon community would cry injustice, but Tagovailoa is the type of quarterback who keeps an antsy owner wondering: What's behind Door No. 2? To Ross, the sheer idea of Tom Brady -- the imagined future by his side -- might be enough to shuffle Miami's current starter aside. 

Rank
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Named as a potential suitor, the Niners have thought about chasing after Brady before. The idea of pairing him with Kyle Shanahan is alluring, but only if you ignore everything else about San Francisco's quarterback room. Jimmy Garoppolo is headed for free agency, but the tucked-away Trey Lance is on his rookie deal for two more years. Brock Purdy is making $724,253 to win playoff games. Besides, if this version of Purdy is the model going forward, why toy with fate for a fling with a middle-aged Brady? The weapons, a stout line and San Francisco's nasty defense check Tommy's boxes, but the Niners are different from other teams on this list: They don't need him.

Rank
4
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
PLUS: Another NFC South team

A dark-horse option. I'm imagining a scenario where the Panthers lure in Sean Payton as coach and kick off his reign with Brady under center inside a manageable NFC South. D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr. offer juice at receiver. The ground game turned explosive down the stretch, and you can add a weapon with the ninth overall pick. That said, the ninth overall pick would likely go to the Saints for the rights to hire Payton, which begs the question: Why not stage the same act in New Orleans, where the coach could theoretically come for free, and Brady would be armed with Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara?

Rank
5
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport named the Titans as a candidate. I struggle to see a match. Brady's age-old connection with coach (and former Patriots player) Mike Vrabel makes for a good story, but Tennessee's roster is a project. The offensive line -- admittedly a banged-up unit -- ranked dead last in pass-blocking efficiency and third-worst in generating yards before contact on the ground, according to Pro Football Focus. Treylon Burks aside, today's Titans are a bare cupboard through the air. Derrick Henry takes heat off the quarterback, but Tennessee in '23 feels like another signal-caller's burden. 

Rank
6
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

I was prepared to group the Patriots with Tampa as comprehensive nonstarters for Brady's final ride. The return of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator, though, ticks New England up the list. Brady knows him well from the five years BOB served in Foxborough, including the season (2011) when he ran the offense. It seems they almost met again in 2022, as the Bucs were reportedly hoping to hire O'Brien if Byron Leftwich had snagged Jacksonville's head coaching gig. It's a selling point. 


Rob Gronkowski doesn't see a New England return, though, with the behemoth telling Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast: "I would 100 percent be surprised if he went back to New England, no doubt. It would be nuts, it would be a crazy story, but I just really don't see that happening. But you never know."


I see another obstacle. Brady returning to the Patriots could be shaped as Bill Belichick waving the white flag. The quarterback left town and won a Super Bowl while his old coach fumbled through three underwhelming campaigns. There's something poetically perfect about one more run, but it would require everyone to shove their egos aside. Unlikely. 

Rank
7
New York Jets
New York Jets

"I hate the Jets."


Brady uttered these words more than a decade ago, back when he systematically scattered Gang Green on a regular basis with the Patriots. Today's Jets make more sense, though, with a star wideout in Garrett Wilson, a playoff-caliber defense and a talented coach in Robert Saleh. Jets owner Woody Johnson is ready to throw a bundle of cash at a proven veteran, but paying middle-tier money for a middle-tier Derek Carr is more reality-based. A blockbuster deal for Aaron Rodgers isn't out of the realm of possibility, either, but Brady in a Jets jersey tells me the Football Gods have run out of ideas. 

UNRANKED:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady spent his final meeting with Tampa reporters thanking them for their time and all but waving farewell to the organization he won a Super Bowl with in 2020. His teammates don't think he's coming back, while Julian Edelman -- presumably privy to late-night chat sessions like any good BFF -- said on Inside the NFL: "If he has another season, it's not going to be in Tampa Bay." 

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?

Which NFL teams are in need of a quarterback? Which big-name signal-callers could be on the move in the coming months? And what's going on with one of the game's most electrifying players? Marc Sessler previews the 2023 offseason QB market.

news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2022 regular season

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, Marc Sessler ranks the starting quarterbacks for all 32 teams. Where do breakout studs like Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts slot in?

news

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Tom Brady rises to No. 7; Jared Goff cracks top 10 for first time this season

How high does Tom Brady climb in Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings after last week's big performance? Plus, Jared Goff hits the top 10 for the first time this season. See the full pecking order, 1-32, heading into Week 18.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 17: Kirk Cousins back in top 10; Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold trending up

Can anyone stop the Kirk Cousins-Justin Jefferson connection in crunch time? Are Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in a good place again? See the complete Week 17 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 16: Trevor Lawrence skyrockets into top 10; Tom Brady tumbles

Where does Marc Sessler slot Jaguars budding star Trevor Lawrence in his updated quarterback rankings? See the complete Week 16 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 15: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy soars into top half of rankings

Entering the final quarter of the regular season, Marc Sessler updates his quarterback rankings. Where does 49ers rookie Brock Purdy slot in after beating Tom Brady in his first NFL start? Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 14: Joe Burrow knocking on door of top three; Tom Brady doing Tom Brady things

After Joe Burrow's third straight win over Patrick Mahomes, where does Marc Sessler slot the Bengals star in his updated quarterback rankings? See the complete Week 14 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson

Cowboys star Dak Prescott has reached a new high in Marc Sessler's quarterback rankings. Has struggling Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson hit bottom? See the complete Week 13 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 12: Jalen Hurts leapfrogs Josh Allen; Kirk Cousins slides

Jalen Hurts is climbing toward the top spot in Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings after leading a comeback victory over the Colts. How far does Kirk Cousins tumble after a disastrous outing against the Cowboys? See the complete pecking order entering Week 12, 1-32.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 11: Tua Tagovailoa hits top five, while Justin Fields keeps flying up the rankings

Red-hot Tua Tagovailoa is trending toward the top of Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings entering Week 11, while the explosive Justin Fields continues to fly up the board. See the full quarterback pecking order, 1-32.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 10: Justin Fields vaults into top 10; Matthew Stafford tumbles out of top 20

How high does the record-breaking Justin Fields fly in Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings entering Week 10? Is Matthew Stafford no longer a top-20 quarterback? See the full pecking order, 1-32.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE