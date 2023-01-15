Around the NFL

Panthers receive permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for head coaching job

Published: Jan 15, 2023 at 02:49 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The Panthers are the latest team to enter the Sean Payton sweepstakes.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Carolina has received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton for its vacant head coaching job, per a source.

The Panthers join the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as teams set to interview the Super Bowl-winning coach this offseason. In-person interviews between HC candidates and teams are allowed starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

After walking away from the Saints following the 2021 season, Payton, 59, spent the 2022 season as an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. However, Payton's contract with New Orleans, which doesn't expire until after the 2024 season, will require compensation from any team seeking to acquire his services in 2023.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced on Friday that the team will retain Dennis Allen for a second season, clearing a path toward New Orleans getting a return on the franchise's all-time winningest coach.

"We haven't settled on exactly what the compensation is going to be yet," Loomis said. "They're well aware that there is going to be compensation."

Carolina fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season. Interim HC Steve Wilks righted Carolina's ship, leading the team to 6-6 record and kept the Panthers in the running for the NFC South title up until Week 17.

Wilks has already completed an interview for the Panthers head coaching job, along with veteran coach Jim Caldwell and former Colts coach Frank Reich. Payton is the 12th coach on the Panthers' radar so far during this hiring cycle.

New Orleans allowing a division rival to interview Payton is an interesting caveat to the Panthers' search, but they will likely have to sweeten the deal in order to make him a future Saints foe.

Related Content

news

Damar Hamlin to watch Dolphins-Bills wild-card game from home: 'My heart is with my guys'

Damar Hamlin is rooting on the Bills from his home today. The safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital this week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins that he was supporting his teammates from home.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa likely out for playoffs, expected to return for 2023 season

While Teddy Bridgewater is healthy enough to serve as Skylar Thompson's backup against Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa will likely be out again next week should the Dolphins advance to the Divisional Round.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday inactives for 2022 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chargers blow 27-point lead in historic postseason loss to Jaguars: 'The toughest way that you can lose'

Up 27-0 late in the first half against the Jaguars, the Chargers looked to be cruising toward their first Divisional Round appearance in four years. Two hours and a methodical Jacksonville comeback later, Los Angeles was heading home instead.

news

Jacksonville gets wild-card win over Los Angeles behind gutsy fourth-quarter play calls

With a 36-yard field goal from kicker Riley Patterson as time expired, the Jaguars completed a 27-point comeback to beat the Chargers, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend, despite looking almost completely out of the game by the second quarter.

news

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

news

49ers' George Kittle on Seahawks twisting Deebo Samuel's leg: 'Why would you wanna piss off Deebo'

The San Francisco 49ers were playing a tight wild-card game against the Seahawks when Seattle defensive back Johnathan Abram twisted wide receiver Deebo Samuel's leg after a 21-yard play, igniting a fire in a Niners squad that then scored 25 unanswered.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his future: 'I want to finish my career in Seattle'

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 32, told reporters following his wild-card loss that he wants to finish his career in Seattle.

news

49ers' Fred Warner on Brock Purdy's playoff debut: 'He's the reason we have a chance at the whole thing'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy saved his best statistical game for his most important test yet, overcoming shaky beginnings to go 18-of-30 passing for 332 yards and three TDs, plus another score on the ground in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seahawks.

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE