Around the NFL

Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade

Published: Jan 13, 2023 at 06:49 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The New Orleans Saints just endured their worst season since their 7-9 campaign in 2016, but executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis' only plans to move a head coach affiliated with the franchise involve a former one.

Although Saints defensive coordinator-turned-head coach Dennis Allen led New Orleans to a 7-10 record in his first season at the helm, they did win three of their last four to stay in the thick of a weak NFC South until the penultimate week of the season, and Loomis has started preaching the same dedication to stability that played a part in promoting Allen from within in the first place.

"One of the things that we've had going for us for the last 15 years or whatever it's been is stability," Loomis told reporters Friday, via ESPN. "I think that's a commodity that is hard to come by in the NFL. So we've been looking for stability and that obviously starts with ownership and GM and head coach and having a core group of players that you nurture and develop. And so that's the attitude that we have and that's the process and that's the things we believe in and so I'm expecting to continue that."

With Loomis' endorsement, Allen appears set to remain for a second year.

There will undoubtedly be challenges ahead for the Loomis, Allen and the Saints. New Orleans heads into the offseason with the league's most dire salary cap situation and, thanks to a trade with the Eagles, no 2023 first-round pick. The team is currently spending $271.3 million heading into 2023, per Over the Cap. Although NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported in December that the new league salary cap could potentially exceed $220 million, that would still leave a ton of hypothetical work to do.

There is also no clear answer at quarterback, and although the defense ranked top-10 in both points and yards allowed for the third straight season, cornerstones like Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan will both be 34 entering next year's training camp.

Of course, one massive option to bring an influx of cheap talent to the roster is right around the corner.

Former head coach Sean Payton, who departed the club following the 2021 season but is still contract-controlled by the Saints through the 2024 season, has loomed large in the latest coaching cycle.

The Cardinals, Broncos and Texans have all requested interviews with him. Loomis has no intention to stand in the way of Payton moving to another organization, but he has made it clear he expects to receive appropriate value -- in the form of draft picks or otherwise -- should he allow the franchise's greatest coach to take over another team.

"I want the best for him," Loomis said. "I do. We do, collectively as an organization. He gave everything he could possibly give to the New Orleans Saints and took us to heights that the organization and team never achieved before. So, I absolutely want the best for him. But I also recognize that he's a valuable asset, his contract is a valuable asset to our club, and it's our duty to maximize that. Look, I think between the quarterback, or a head coach, no one impacts winning more than those two guys in any building. So, I know what he brings to the table and I know that's really valuable. And it's our obligation to maximize that value if he chooses to coach again within that time frame where we have those rights."

The heights Payton led the organization to -- its first-ever Super Bowl victory in 2009, plus a 152-89 record, seven NFC South crowns and nine postseason trips in 15 seasons -- translate favorably for the compensation New Orleans can hope to receive for him.

"We haven't settled on exactly what the compensation is going to be yet," Loomis said regarding the teams with interest in Payton. "They're well aware there is going to be compensation."

Whatever the eventual price, one thing remains clear: As Allen returns for 2023, the head coach who helped bring about New Orleans' most-prolonged period of success in franchise history will likely be partly responsible for the building blocks available in the Saints' quest to usher in their next great era.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Dolphins-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in 2023

Sean McVay isn't ready to walk away just yet. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that McVay intends to return as the Rams coach after taking a few days to consider his future.

news

Packers GM says QB Aaron Rodgers will 'take his time' on return decision, Jordan Love 'ready to play'

Aaron Rodgers' sentimental walk off the field following the Packers' season-ending loss to the Lions implied a seeming inevitability he had just played his last game for Green Bay. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst isn't so sure.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) says he's a 'game-time decision' for wild-card game vs. Bengals

With Lamar Jackson continuing to deal with a knee injury, Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to name a starter heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Bengals.

news

Dolphins to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson in wild-card game vs. Bills

Seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson will start Sunday's postseason bout against the Bills, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday. The Fins have been prepping all week for the rookie to start after ruling out Tua Tagovailoa.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars, could miss a few weeks with back fracture

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals request to interview Steelers senior defensive asst. Brian Flores for head coaching job

Brian Flores could get another chance to return to a head-coaching chair. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Cardinals requested permission to interview Flores for their vacant head coaching position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE