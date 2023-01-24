Around the NFL

Bucs QB Tom Brady on future: 'If I knew what I was going to (expletive) do, I would've already (expletive) done it'

Published: Jan 24, 2023 at 07:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady isn't ready to discuss his future.

The 45-year-old quarterback was asked on SiriusXM's "Let's Go!" podcast by Jim Gray, a long-time friend, whether he had any type of timetable for making a decision.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to (expletive) do, I would've already (expletive) done it. I'm taking it a day at a time," Brady responded.

"I sense you're antagonized by the question," Gray responded.

"You're scratchy. You're scratchy," Brady retorted. "I appreciate you asking. Thank you."

Brady's a famous potty mouth, so the R-rated nature of his response should not be too surprising.

TB12 finished the final year of his contract in Tampa Bay, and Bucs players ended the seasons with the assumption he's gone. While retirement is always on the table, given his age, the sense is that it would be a surprise if Brady walked away at this point. There have been few hints at this point that he's ready to hang them up after last offseason's 40-day retirement.

There are plenty of clubs with QB needs, from the Raiders to the Jets to the Panthers, and so on. After the franchise tags are handed out, Brady should be the top signal-caller hitting the market. It was a down year for the GOAT, but he can still sling it when protected.

For now, we'll just wait until Brady is ready to share his future plans.

