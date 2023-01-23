The First Read: Six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday

4) The trenches take center stage in the NFC: If you caught Philadelphia's Divisional Round win over the Giants on Saturday, you saw how the Eagles want to get down. They ran for 268 yards in that victory, marking the fifth time this season they've surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground. The Eagles are simply at their best when they can fire up that rushing attack, both because they have a multitude of dynamic backs and because they have a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who thrives on designed runs. You put that kind of talent behind an exceptional offensive line, and good things are bound to happen. Philadelphia's opponent on Sunday knows a thing or two about that as well. Only once during the 49ers' current 12-game winning streak have they failed to surpass the 100-yard mark on the ground. They ranked eighth in the league in rushing in the regular season, and San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey will be the most explosive player in either backfield. Like the Eagles, San Francisco's offensive line can maul with the best of them. So, get ready to get physical with this one. Both teams like to impose their wills with their running games, and whoever does that better is winning.