NFL Divisional Round: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's games

1) Chiefs' offense. The entire AFC postseason shifted as soon as Mahomes sprained his right ankle in the first quarter of Saturday's Divisional Round contest. Yes, he gutted it out. He also was limping noticeably in the second half, which raised what will be the most frequently asked question of the week: Can Kansas City win the AFC Championship Game with Mahomes hobbled? That will be a major challenge. The Chiefs were good enough to hold off the Jaguars, but Mahomes and Henne only combined for 218 total passing yards. It's hard to see those numbers holding up in a matchup against either Cincinnati or Buffalo, which possess two of the most explosive offenses in the league. Think about it: The Chiefs converted five of six third-down opportunities in the first half against Jacksonville and only one-of-six in the second half. The bottom line is, Mahomes proved why he is the likely winner of this year's league Most Valuable Player award. He'll need even more magic from his team's medical staff to make sure that high ankle sprain doesn't doom the Chiefs' Super Bowl dreams.

2) Giants' defense. The Giants were bad all year against the run and nothing changed on Saturday night. The Eagles ran for 253 yards against New York in their first meeting, 135 in their second and amassed 268 yards on 44 carries in this latest meeting. Kenneth Gainwell and Miles Sanders combined for 202 yards on 29 carries alone, an average of almost seven yards per carry. The Eagles also did all this while one of their best linemen, right tackle Lane Johnson, battled through a torn abductor. Now to be fair, the Giants' defense was one of the major reasons behind this team's ability to snag a wild-card spot. It also slowed down the Minnesota Vikings in last weekend's road win. However, the Eagles were a bad matchup for this team all year and the Giants now get to spend an entire offseason trying to fix that.