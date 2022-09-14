Chiefs rule out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) for 'TNF' vs. Chargers; Matt Ammendola to fill in

Around the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for Thursday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs ruled out Butker, who injured his ankle in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals, on Wednesday's injury report.

K.C. signed former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad this week. He's expected to be elevated for Thursday's game, which will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

Butker injured the ankle early in Week 1 on a kickoff but returned later in the second quarter to book a 54-yard field goal on the gimpy leg. Safety Justin Reid replaced Butker on kickoff duties Sunday and went 1-of-2 on extra points.

Elsewhere on the injury report, guard Trey Smith (ankle) is questionable to play after being limited earlier in the week.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that he attributed Butker's injury -- and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie's hurt hamstring that landed him on IR -- to turf issues at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium.

"They resodded it, which is a good thing because they practice in there," Reid said, per ESPN.com. "But it was a little bit loose. That's what happens sometimes when you resod, is it's loose.

"It was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury ... The turf picked up and I would tell you that that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I would tell you that, too. So it's not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape."

The Cardinals said in a statement to ProFootballTalk on Tuesday that the turf at State Farm Stadium had plenty of time to take root, and a team spokesperson defended the turf's overall quality and reputation.

"The field at State Farm Stadium is routinely ranked among the best -- if not the best -- among NFL players, including in surveys conducted by the NFLPA," the spokesperson said. "Like all fields, the surface at State Farm Stadium undergoes the NFL's required testing and certification process both before and after games. Sunday it not only met but exceeded those standards."

In other injury news ahead of Thursday's game, Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) were ruled out, while cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) is questionable to suit up.

