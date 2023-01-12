Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still dealing with shoulder injury: 'It's a good thing there's a bye week'

Published: Jan 12, 2023 at 01:45 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Even with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles more than a week away from their first playoff game, there's still concern over the health of the standout quarterback.

Hurts spoke on Thursday after he did not throw in practice earlier in the day, still bothered by a right shoulder injury. He acknowledged that the Eagles earning the NFC's No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye will be extra beneficial to him while he navigates working through the shoulder discomfort.

"It's a good thing there's a bye week," Hurts said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff MacLane. Hurts wouldn't deny the chance that he could still be less than 100% healthy for the Eagles' first playoff game next Saturday or Sunday, adding: "But I've played injured before."

Hurts started in Week 18 against the Giants, completing 20 of 35 passes for 229 yards and an interception. It was his first action since suffering the shoulder injury in Week 15 against the Bears, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after the last game that Hurts was "hurting like hell."

The Eagles will host either the Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys or Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs, either on Jan. 21 or 22 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The team's other two quarterbacks, Gardner Minshew and Ian Book, picked up the throwing slack in Thursday's practice. Minshew started and finished both games down the stretch that Hurts missed, throwing for 629 yards, three TDs and three picks in the two games, plus a rushing score. Book, a 2021 fourth-rounder who was claimed off waivers from the Saints in August, appeared in one game for New Orleans a year ago, an emergency start where he was sacked eight times and picked twice.

Hurts finished the regular season with 3,701 pass yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, also rushing for 760 yards and 13 more touchdowns. He's considered one of the favorites for the 2022 Most Valuable Player award.

Related Content

news

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta selected as site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

The NFL announced on Thursday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, has been selected as the neutral location for a potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes prepares for first postseason as AFC's oldest remaining quarterback

Despite being only 27 years old, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback enters this year's playoffs as the oldest quarterback left in the AFC.

news

Bears name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as president and CEO

The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president and CEO on Thursday.

news

Bengals preparing for playoff game with injuries to offensive line: 'We're still going to be who we are'

After bolstering the position group over the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals will again be dealing with multiple starters out along the offensive line to start the playoffs.

news

Raiders evaluating trade market for Derek Carr; QB says goodbye, looks forward to 'new team'

Derek Carr's unceremonious benching brought his tumultuous 2022 season to an abrupt end. It also set him on a course for a potential split from the Raiders.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Month

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy were among those lauded on the final Players of the Month honor roll of the regular season, which was revealed Thursday morning.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt surprised with farewell video from his family, NFL players

The ninth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where the team surprised defensive tackle J.J. Watt with farewell video from his family and NFL players.

news

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviews for Broncos HC job

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviewed for the vacant Broncos head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening.

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path

Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, rookie wide receiver John Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.

news

Jets, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually parting ways after two seasons

The Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur are mutually parting ways, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Cardinals, Texans receive permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested to interview the former Saints head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE