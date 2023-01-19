NFL Divisional Round game picks: Eagles' talent overwhelms Giants; Bengals upset Bills in Buffalo

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

Jaguars: +360 | Chiefs: -480 SPREAD: Jaguars +8.5 | O/U: 52.5





Each team spent the early part of the season hoping its defense would improve to average. Both units have been better than that down the stretch. The Jaguars rank sixth in defensive efficiency since Week 15, according to Football Outsiders, while the Chiefs are eighth over that span, buoyed by an improved pass rush. Both teams are healthy for this late in the season, and Jacksonville's penchant for bold comebacks is reminiscent of Kansas City's 2019 title team.





The similarities don't stop there. Both have a group of weapons greater than the sum of its parts, lifted by brilliant play-callers and savvy quarterbacks who win before the snap more than they are given credit for. But let's not get carried away with Trevor Lawrence's development here. He's great, but he's not Patrick Mahomes-in-2018 great, much less Patrick Mahomes-in-'23.





If all things are similar outside of the quarterback, Mahomes is better at creating angles and firing on-target throws that defy expected completion percentage. It should be a fun one -- eight points feels like too big a point spread -- but the Jags' run ends here because this Jags defense hasn't improved that much.