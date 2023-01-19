Game Picks

NFL Divisional Round game picks: Eagles' talent overwhelms Giants; Bengals upset Bills in Buffalo

Published: Jan 19, 2023 at 12:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Gregg Rosenthal went 5-1 straight up on his Super Wild Card Weekend picks, bringing his season total to 182-93-2. How will he fare in the Divisional Round? His picks are below.

The lines provided by Caesars Sportsbook are current as of noon ET on Thursday, Jan. 19 unless otherwise noted below.

Related Links

Saturday, Jan. 21

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
No. 1 seed · 14-3
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 4 seed · 10-8


Each team spent the early part of the season hoping its defense would improve to average. Both units have been better than that down the stretch. The Jaguars rank sixth in defensive efficiency since Week 15, according to Football Outsiders, while the Chiefs are eighth over that span, buoyed by an improved pass rush. Both teams are healthy for this late in the season, and Jacksonville's penchant for bold comebacks is reminiscent of Kansas City's 2019 title team.


The similarities don't stop there. Both have a group of weapons greater than the sum of its parts, lifted by brilliant play-callers and savvy quarterbacks who win before the snap more than they are given credit for. But let's not get carried away with Trevor Lawrence's development here. He's great, but he's not Patrick Mahomes-in-2018 great, much less Patrick Mahomes-in-'23.


If all things are similar outside of the quarterback, Mahomes is better at creating angles and firing on-target throws that defy expected completion percentage. It should be a fun one -- eight points feels like too big a point spread -- but the Jags' run ends here because this Jags defense hasn't improved that much.

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
No. 1 seed · 14-3
New York Giants
New York Giants
No. 6 seed · 10-7-1


What matters more: The body of work from the whole season or the last month?


The Giants are peaking at the right time, able to blitz less on defense because of a healthier defensive line. They are also willing to trust Daniel Jones to do more. The receiver group is established and underrated. The coaching staff is on a roll. Like the Eagles, their running quarterback makes them dangerous in short-yardage and red-zone situations. They deserve to be here.


Meanwhile, the Eagles stumbled to the finish line and now face injury questions to some of their best players. Lane Johnson and Jalen Hurts are back, but will they be the same?


That said, the Eagles' ability to win every type of game should serve them well here. They won't need Hurts to handle the blitz in passing situations if they are rarely in them. Perhaps the most critical team-building strategy of Philadelphia's analytical front office is the belief in paying for quality and quantity up front. The Eagles are tougher and deeper than the Giants on both lines. They can run the ball better and rush the passer way better, harassing Jones and letting their superior overall talent take over.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
No. 3 seed · 13-4
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
No. 2 seed · 14-3
  • WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)
  • WHEN: 3 p.m. ET | CBS, Paramount+
  • MONEYLINE: Bengals: +196 | Bills: -240
  • SPREAD: Bengals + 5.5 | O/U: 48.5


These could be the NFL's two best teams -- with full health. But that's not the status quo. Cincinnati lost 3/5 of its offensive line over the past month, while Buffalo's pass rush hasn't been nearly as fearsome without Von Miller.


Even if the Bills sit in a two-deep safety shell all game like the Ravens did last week in Cincy, they will do so without Micah Hyde. No matter how Buffalo lines up, Joe Burrow needs to take more chances on the outside against the Bills' cornerbacks.


The Bengals' injuries make this a tougher upset to call, but Cincinnati's a more complete team overall. The Bills' lack of receiver depth forces Josh Allen to do too much, and the Bengals -- strong at all three levels of defense -- have played better football over the last two months.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
No. 2 seed · 14-4
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 seed · 13-5


It's not just that the 49ers have two extra days of rest. Nick Bosa, for example, has played fewer snaps in the past two games combined (65) than Micah Parsons did on Monday night (79).


Dallas has a big edge at quarterback and is the rare team that can match San Francisco's top-end talent, player for player. The Cowboys' talent, however, isn't as deep. Kyle Shanahan will put a target on Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr, as well as cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Xavier Rhodes. Putting Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey together unlocks another level of this offense that even Parsons can't erase.


I've believed all season that six teams have a chance to win Super Bowl LVII. All six made the Divisional Round and four of them are playing on Sunday. An upset in this game wouldn't be shocking, but the 49ers' coaching staff, playoff experience, rest and home-field advantage is enough for me to lean to the No. 2 seed. The Niners just have more ways to win.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter.

Visit ResponsiblePlay.org to learn more about responsible betting.

Related Content

news

Week 17 NFL game picks: Eagles clinch NFC's No. 1 seed; Giants secure playoff berth

Can the Giants knock off the Colts to secure their first playoff berth since 2016? Will Tom Brady's Bucs be crowned NFC South champs on Sunday? Gregg Rosenthal unveils his picks for Week 17.

news

Week 16 NFL game picks: Chargers keep Colts reeling on Monday night

Can the Colts get off the mat after an epic collapse to beat the Chargers on Monday night? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 16 game.

news

Week 15 NFL game picks: Lions stay hot with road win over Jets; Commanders top Giants in rematch

Can the Lions stay hot in a road game against the Jets? Who will take a big step closer to the postseason in Sunday night's NFC East bout between the Giants and the Commanders? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 15 game.

news

Week 14 NFL game picks: Brock Purdy-led 49ers beat Tom Brady's Buccaneers; red-hot Lions top Vikings

Can Brock Purdy guide the 49ers past Tom Brady's Buccaneers? Will the red-hot Lions hand the visiting Vikings just their third loss of the season? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 14 game.

news

Week 13 NFL game picks: Bengals earn third straight win over Chiefs; 49ers edge out Dolphins

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals earn their third straight win over the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs? Who will prevail in a marquee matchup between the Dolphins and 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 13 game.

news

Week 12 NFL game picks: Titans stay hot with win over Bengals; Mike White-led Jets take down Bears

Will the Titans exact revenge on the Bengals for last season's playoff loss? Can Mike White lead the Jets to victory following Zach Wilson's benching? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 12 game.

news

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys end Vikings' seven-game win streak; Lions knock off Giants

Can the Cowboys bounce back on the road against the red-hot Vikings? Are the 7-2 Giants in danger of losing at home to the resurgent Lions? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 11 game.

news

Week 10 NFL game picks: Cowboys hand Packers sixth straight loss; 49ers roll over Chargers

Are Micah Parsons' Cowboys poised to hand Aaron Rodgers' Packers a sixth(!) straight loss? Who'll win a California clash between the 49ers and Chargers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 10 game.

news

Week 9 NFL game picks: Lions knock off Packers; Chiefs end Titans' winning streak on Sunday night

Can the Lions pull off an upset to deal the Packers their fifth straight loss? Will the Chiefs prevent the Titans from logging their sixth straight win? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 9 game.

news

Week 8 NFL game picks: Win streaks end for Giants and Jets; 49ers complete sweep of Rams

Will four-game win streaks for the Giants and Jets both end on Sunday? Can the 49ers complete a sweep of the Rams? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 8 game.

news

Week 7 NFL game picks: Jaguars end Giants' win streak; Chiefs bounce back against 49ers

Will the struggling Jaguars cool off the red-hot Giants? Can the Chiefs bounce back on the road against the 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 7 game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE