Super Wild Card Weekend NFL game picks: Chargers defeat Jaguars; Cowboys oust Tom Brady's Bucs





This Ravens defense is built to stop the Bengals. They are rangy, athletic and versatile on the outside, the rare team that can slow down the Bengals' weapons. It happened a week ago and the right side of the Bengals' offensive line isn't going to give Joe Burrow the team he needs. Baltimore stops the run so well the Bengals will become one dimensional. Burrow will still make plays, but this will be the toughest defense Cincinnati faces in the AFC.





Luckily for the Bengals, 20 points should be enough to win. It's concerning that the Ravens were able to run the ball well at times last week even with so many starters out. The Ravens will try to slow down the pace and limit possessions because they know they are an inferior team, assuming Tyler Huntley starts at quarterback. If Anthony Brown is in, take four more points away from the Ravens. The familiarity of the two sides is an equalizer and would be on upset watch if Lamar Jackson was right, but there’s not much reason to believe that will be the case.