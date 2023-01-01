Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave both expected to play vs. Eagles

Published: Jan 01, 2023 at 03:27 AM
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is expected to play on Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is also expected to play, Rapoport added.

Lattimore has not played since Oct. 9, as he has been recovering from a lacerated kidney suffered while trying to make a play on an opponents' touchdown in Week 5. Sidelined by the injury for the last 10 games, Lattimore never went on injured reserve, as the injury is one which does not have a definitive timeline for a return.

But now, after being listed as a limited participant all week with no injury designation on Friday's report, it looks like he's finally healed up enough to play again.

Lattimore has been a key part of the Saints' defense the last few years, being named to the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons, and he had 15 tackles and two passes defensed before his injury.

Olave has not been away from the field quite as long as his teammate, but did miss last week's matchup because of his hamstring injury, along with another game earlier in the season. He was a limited participant all week in practice and labeled as questionable, but should be back on the field on Sunday to face Philadelphia.

As a rookie, Olave has shown he can be a big contributor in New Orleans' offense, collecting 940 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season. With solid performances in the last two games of the season, Olave could surpass the 1,000 receiving yard benchmark in his first NFL season.

Both Lattimore and Olave should be ready to make their returns when the Saints and Eagles kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Saturday's Week 17 games:

  • Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who was listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers with a knee injury, will be a game-time decision, Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is expected to play Sunday versus the Lions after being labeled as questionable, per Rapoport.
  • Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will be a true game-time decision versus the Vikings after being limited in practice this week with a hip injury, according to Rapoport.
  • New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and tight end Hunter Henry (knee) are both expected to play on Sunday versus the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.
  • Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to play Sunday versus the Jets after missing only one game with a broken hand, per Rapoport. Lockett has 10 screws and a plate in his left hand.

