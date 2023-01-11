2022 All-Pro Team picks on defense: 49ers, Jets both deserve multiple reps

Although this DB spot doesn't exist on the "official" AP All-Pro Team, I'm adding it as a way to acknowledge the prevalence of nickel and dime packages in today's game.





Early in the season, it became apparent Hufanga was going to play an important role in San Francisco's secondary. What none of us realized was just how impactful he would prove to be. Hufanga opened the season with 11 tackles and an interception at a rain-soaked Soldier Field in Chicago, a performance that signaled his arrival in Year 2. Three weeks later, he demonstrated his ability to make the big play on the big stage when he read Matthew Stafford's intentions for a decisive pick-six in a Week 4 win over the Rams in prime time. When it comes to the Next Gen Stats, the numbers support what the tape suggests: Hufanga is a stud. The safety owns a CPOE of -13.2 percent, a targeted EPA of -12 and a ballhawk rate of 22.5 percent. Hufanga is a heat-seeking missile of a safety, who, at times, allows his aggression to take him out of plays. But the 49ers will accept those occasional misfires if he keeps playing at such a high level.