2022 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Chiefs, Browns, Eagles each deserve two spots

This one was essentially a toss-up between Chubb and Josh Jacobs. Both scored 12 rushing touchdowns and broke 1,500 rushing yards in 2022, with nearly identical averages (Chubb bested Jacobs by 0.1 yards per carry). Turning to Next Gen Stats makes Chubb the easy choice. Since Next Gen introduced rushing yards over expected, Chubb has been a perennial star in the category, and 2022 was no different. Chubb led all running backs in total RYOE (+389), averaging 1.3 rush yards over expected per carry. He also dominated first downs gained over expected with +14.





Chubb is a powerful, shifty back who rarely goes down on first contact, frequently sending defenders pinballing off him before finishing long runs with deceptive top-end speed. Many Browns fans agonized over the fact Kevin Stefanski didn't feed Chubb at the level of backs like Jacobs and Derrick Henry, and when looking at the numbers, they have a legitimate argument, with Henry (21.8) and Jacobs (20) easily eclipsing Chubb (17.8) in attempts per game. No back made more out of less than Chubb, which he's done for the majority of his career. So what if he didn't win the rushing title? An All-Pro nod would certainly be good enough.