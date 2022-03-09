Around the NFL

Eagles center Jason Kelce on future: 'I'm playing until I'm not'

Published: Mar 09, 2022
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

By now, ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ has to know he's very much wanted.

The Eagles' longtime center has fielded enough questions about his future for five retirements, and even received a special delivery from coach Nick Sirianni: a keg of beer, dropped at his doorstep.

Philadelphia wants Kelce back. It's up to Kelce to decide if he wants to be back on any football field.

"Fair question. I'll answer it like this. I've answered it like this in the past," Kelce said during an appearance on WIP, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I'm playing until I'm not. I'm an active player for the Philadelphia Eagles right now. I love my teammates, I love playing in the city. When it's time to step away, I'll make that abundantly clear.

"I don't want to announce anything on the radio. I kind of feel like everything is trending in a certain direction but I'm going to make that clear to my teammates and coaches and everything like that first. I will not be announcing that today."

Kelce is taking his time with his decision, as is his right. The four-time All-Pro center and five-time Pro Bowl selection has been an essential part of Philadelphia's franchise for the majority of his career, and especially in the last couple of seasons, helping the Eagles navigate treacherous waters and make a surprise appearance in the playoffs in 2021. He's as dependable and tough as they come, starting in every possible game in each of the last seven seasons.

It's easy to see why Sirianni and the Eagles want him back. A keg of beer -- and a one-year contract at Kelce's market value -- is a minuscule price to pay to help convince a franchise pillar to stick around for another year.

"I've been meaning to like post something on social media. I'm terrible at that," Kelce said. "It was one of the highlights of the offseason, actually, the highlight of the offseason. I forgot how much beer is in a keg of beer so it's taken me some time to get it down."

Kelce has to know he's loved in Philadelphia. With the new league year arriving in mere days, a decision would seem to be imminent, but Kelce isn't rushing it.

"You're going to regret some part of it either way if you make that decision," Kelce said. "If they tell you you're done, it is what it is, you're out the door. But that decision, there's going to be some amount of regret either way. You're going to regret not being in the locker room, with your teammates, going out on the field. And then if you come back, if something happens, why did I continue to do that? Try to not live a life of regret. Try to just enjoy the moment, enjoy the people around you."

Related Content

news

Mitchell Trubisky open to joining Daboll, Giants in free agency: 'I don't know where I'm gonna go'

With a dearth of quality QBs available in free agency, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is becoming a popular name heading toward the open market. The Giants, who just hired former Bills OC Brian Daboll, are a popular landing spot for the QB.
news

Shelby Harris: Trade from Denver to Seattle 'tough,' but feels good knowing you're 'wanted'

After tweeting a crying emoji after news of being traded to the Seahawks in a package for Russell Wilson became public, Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris said he's torn about the deal.
news

Teams inquiring Giants about TE Evan Engram as slot receiver as well as tight end

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram as a slot receiver as well as a tight end, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Seahawks releasing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ after a decade with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Titans signing OLB Harold Landry to five-year, $87.5M extension

The Titans are signing Harold Landry to a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Wide receiver Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who played the 2021 season with Kansas City, is re-signing with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Titans not tagging OLB Harold Landry, still hoping to work out long-term deal

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Titans will not franchise tag linebacker Harold Landry, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo undergoes successful surgery on throwing shoulder

As the QB carousel sped from 0 to 100 miles per hour Tuesday, another player in the signal-caller market underwent surgery. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ had successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday and the plan is for him to be throwing well ahead of training camp, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Packers place franchise tag on WR Davante Adams

The Packers are not letting Davante Adams walk in free agency. The chase for a multiyear extension, however, continues. Green Bay on Tuesday placed the franchise tag on arguably the top wideout in football.
news

Buccaneers use franchise tag on WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ for second season in a row

As an unpredictable offseason carries on for the Buccaneers, one certainty is that wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ will be back with the team in 2022. The Bucs used the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year.
news

Russell Wilson trade reaction: NFL community reacts to Seahawks trading star QB to Broncos

The NFL community reacts to the blockbuster trade that sent star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.
