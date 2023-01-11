Super Bowl LVII dream matchups: Ranking the five clashes I'd most like to see in Arizona this February

We'll call it the Andy Reid Bowl. Reid's current team versus the club he helmed for 14 seasons but couldn't get over the Lombardi hump -- that's a fun tale. The two No. 1 seeds could be on a collision course. Patrick Mahomes has played like an MVP candidate despite a season of change on offense. The magician still finds a way to move the chains and make jaw-dropping plays every week, even when the chunk gains are stifled. Mahomes playing in a Super Bowl is a win for all, regardless of the opponent. But facing an Eagles defense that allowed the fewest passing yards in the regular season and led the NFL with 70 sacks (15 more than the second-place Chiefs) would be a tantalizing matchup. Would Mahomes be patient enough with the run against an Eagles D susceptible to the ground game?