NFL playoffs: Which AFC/NFC teams are most likely to hit Super Bowl LVII? Who'll lift Lombardi Trophy?

NFC NO. 1 SEED | 14-3





Odds to win Super Bowl: +550

Odds to win NFC: +175





Jalen Hurts is the first player in the Super Bowl era to rank in the top five in both passer rating (101.5, 4th) and rushing touchdowns (13, T-2nd) in the same season. In fact, he's the first QB in NFL history with 10-plus rushing scores and a 100-plus passer rating. Want more? He’s also the first to have at least 150 carries and 450 pass attempts in a season -- and just the second with 125 or more carries and at least a 100 passer rating. The other QB in the latter stat? Lamar Jackson in his 2019 MVP season. It’s also important to note that the Eagles boast my top offensive line by win share, while the defense has 15 more sacks than the next-closest team, with a whopping total of 70. Only three other teams in NFL history have posted at least 70 sacks in a season: the 1984 Bears (72), ’89 Vikings (71) and ’87 Bears (70). Philadelphia racked up 50 sacks using four or fewer pass rushers (no blitz). The Eagles are the first team to have four players with at least 10 sacks each in a season: Haason Reddick (16), Brandon Graham (11.0), Javon Hargrave (11) and Josh Sweat (11).