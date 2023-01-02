Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 2

Published: Jan 02, 2023 at 01:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 13-3-0

INJURIES

  • CB L'Jarius Sneed is considered day to day after suffering a hip pointer in Sunday's win over the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Though the injury resulted in Sneed's early exit, the injury is considered minor, per Rapoport. 
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater will get imaging done today on what is believed to be a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand, but further testing will determine if it is broken, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football Monday. Bridgewater exited Sunday's loss to the Patriots due to the finger injury. 
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 13-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is expected to be available in Week 18 versus the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football. The Eagles have lost the past two games with Hurts out, and will go for their third straight attempt at locking up the NFC East title and No. 1 seed in the NFC on Sunday. 
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR Tyler Lockett, who briefly exited Sunday's matchup versus the Jets, suffered a lower leg contusion, per coach Pete Carroll.
  • LB Jordyn Brooks, who was carted off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game, had a post-game MRI that revealed he suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Coach Pete Carroll said that Brooks has an ACL injury, and it is "legit," but was not specific on the extent of the injury.

