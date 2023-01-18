RB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs

The dynamic playmaker was at the height of his career (so far) in 2021, when he gained nearly 1,800 scrimmage yards with 365 coming on the ground in an expanded role out of the backfield. Even in a loaded offense with talent at every turn, Samuel's unique ability with the ball in his hands stands out. During an injury-abbreviated 2022 regular season, 504 of his 632 receiving yards came after the catch (79.7 percent) and he led the league in yards after contact over expected (+145), per Next Gen Stats. In Super Wild Card Weekend, Samuel led all players with 112 yards after the catch and 75 YAC over expectation. He's a nightmare to bring down thanks to his physicality, elusiveness in space and desire to always gain the extra yard.