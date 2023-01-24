Jaguars GM Trent Baalke 'would love' to bring back TE Evan Engram

With Trevor Lawrence ascending at quarterback and finally in an offense that understood how to get him the ball in space, Engram shined. He generated a career-high 73 catches for 766 yards and four TDs this season. Yes, he still had an occasional case of the drops, but the 28-year-old became a pivotal playmaker in the Jags' offense.

In the Jags final seven games of the 2022 campaign, including playoffs, Engram averaged 6.1 catches per tilt, 72 receiving yards, 11.7 yards per catch, and scored three TDs. In the Wild-Card win over the Chargers, the tight end led Jacksonville with 7 catches for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Given the rapport he built with Lawrence, bringing the free agent back would be a savvy move for a Jags club needing speed at the skill positions. The franchise tag is one option for Jacksonville, projected to be around $11.4 million in 2023. Several clubs used the tag on tight ends last year to keep them off the market.

Speaking generally about his free agent cast, which includes Engram, Arden Key, and Jawaan Taylor, among others, Baalke noted he hopes to refrain from utilizing the tag this season.

"I'm hoping we don't need to use it," he said. "Right now, we're evaluating this team as a staff. Doug (Pederson) and the rest of the coaches are going through an end-of-the-season process that we've set up. Our personnel staff is doing the same thing. We will join forces tomorrow and meet for most of the morning to really put a plan in place for how we're going to attack this offseason."