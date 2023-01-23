NFL stats and records, Divisional Round: Joe Burrow gets fifth career playoff win, Chiefs to host fifth straight AFC Championship

3) Bengals 27, Bills 10: Bengals get AFC Championship rematch with Chiefs after routing Bills

In its win over Buffalo, Cincinnati became the first team to ever lose a Super Bowl, start 0-2 the following season, and then make the conference championship game in said season. For the second straight year, that game will be on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Joe Burrow has beat Mahomes three times in as many tries, making him and Tom Brady the only quarterbacks to hand Mahomes that many losses. However, it's taken the latter six games to do so.

Burrow won his fifth career playoff game, tied with the Bengals' franchise total prior to his arrival. The total also trails only Russell Wilson (6) for the most by a player in his first three career seasons. The 26-year-old Burrow and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw are the only No. 1 overall picks to win at least four playoff games at 26 or younger. The other thing Bradshaw did at 26? Win the first of his four Super Bowls rings.