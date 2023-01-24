Around the NFL

Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with Cowboys: 'Can't predict the future, but definitely want to be here'

Published: Jan 24, 2023 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ezekiel Elliott hopes his final snap with the Dallas Cowboys isn't one in which he cameoed at center and was bulldozed on a floundering play in desperation time.

Following Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Elliott told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he hopes to remain in Dallas.

Related Links

"I've definitely thought about it," he said. "I want to be here. I don't have a crystal ball. Can't predict the future, but definitely want to be here."

Zeke authored the worst season of his seven-year career in 2022. In 15 games, he generated 231 attempts for 876 yards with 3.8 yards per carry, all career-lows. He also had a career-worst 17 catches for 92 yards. The only thing Elliott proved decent at this season was scoring short-yardage touchdowns, netting 12 scores.

That production isn't worth the $10.9 million base salary he's due in 2023, which comes with a $16.72 million cap hit. Elliott's six-year, $90 million extension signed in 2019 has hamstrung the Cowboys since the pen was put to paper. It's one reason Amari Cooper was traded, and Dallas was forced to be frugal adding weapons.

This offseason marks the first time the Cowboys could realistically get out of Elliott's contract without a cratering hole. Cutting the RB before June 1 would come with an $11.86 million dead-money hit while saving $4.86 million. A post-June 1 designation -- which seems more likely -- would leave $5.82 million on the 2023 salary cap with $10.9 million in short-term savings.

Would Zeke consider a massive pay cut to remain in Dallas? Would that even make sense for the Cowboys outside of Jerry Jones' continued support for the running back?

Tony Pollard proved to be the better all-around back in 2023, providing a home-run threat and more efficient tackle-breaking ability. However, Pollard's injury in Sunday's season-ending loss threw another monkey wrench in the situation as the speedy back heads to free agency.

Related Content

news

Patriots expected to hire Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator

New England Patriots are expected to hire Bill O'Brien as their next offensive coordinator, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on future: 'If I knew what I was going to (expletive) do, I would've already (expletive) done it'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't ready to talk about his future on his recent "Let's Go!" podcast.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen does not believe he'll need surgery on right elbow, just 'rest and recovery'

Bills QB Josh Allen on Monday said he doesn't believe an operation will be necessary on a right elbow injury he played through over the course of the 2022 season.

news

Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold after claiming Jackson's cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen expects to re-sign Daniel Jones, hopes to retain Saquon Barkley

As the Giants enter the offseason, the team will be looking at all options, including re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and trying to retain running back Saquon Barkley. "This is a special team to me ... we'd like to have all the guys back, I really would, but there's a business side to it," general manager Joe Schoen said Monday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) doing OK, has mindset to play vs. Bengals

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain he suffered in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, and that the QB's mindset heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs. the Bengals.

news

Bengals continue to prove doubters wrong: 'They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up'

The Bengals are done being counted out. Following Sunday's 27-10 shellacking of the second-seeded Bills in a snowy Western New York, Bengals players released pent-up frustration after being doubted all week -- and all season.

news

Dak Prescott shoulders blame for Cowboys' 'unacceptable' loss to 49ers: '100 percent on me'

After throwing two key interceptions in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday night, quarterback Dak Prescott shouldered the blame for the loss, saying that it was '100 percent on me.'

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered broken leg, high ankle sprain in loss vs. 49ers

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a broken leg and a high ankle sprain in Dallas' Divisional Round loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys' final play in their loss to the 49ers featured O-linemen spread out wide and Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center. HC Mike McCarthy declined to get into the specifics of the strategy after the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE