NFL Honors: Finalists announced for MVP, other awards from 2022 season

Finalists for eight of the Associated Press' 2022 NFL awards, including the five players in contention for MVP, were revealed Wednesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
The finalists were determined through the AP’s new voting system, which asks voters to rank their top five picks for MVP and top three for the other awards. The winners will be announced at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9, 2023, which will air live on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.
Follow along to see who's in contention (names are listed in alphabetical order):
AP Most Valuable Player
- Josh Allen, Bills QB
- Joe Burrow, Bengals QB
- Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB
- Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB
AP Defensive Player of the Year
- Nick Bosa, 49ers DE
- Chris Jones, Chiefs DT
- Micah Parsons, Cowboys LB
AP Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR
- Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB
- Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Brock Purdy, 49ers QB
- Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks RB
- Garrett Wilson, Jets WR
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Sauce Gardner, Jets CB
- Aidan Hutchinson, Lions DE
- Tariq Woolen, Seahawks CB
AP Comeback Player of the Year
- Saquon Barkley, Giants RB
- Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB
- Geno Smith, Seahawks QB
AP Coach of the Year
- Brian Daboll, Giants
- Sean McDermott, Bills
- Doug Pederson, Jaguars
- Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
- Nick Sirianni, Eagles
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- Ben Johnson, Lions OC
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers DC
- Shane Steichen, Eagles OC