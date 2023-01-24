12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more

Around the NFL

What is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors presented by Invisalign is a two-hour prime-time awards special that recognized the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 NFL season.

When is NFL Honors?

The 12th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Last year's award presentation was the first to be held on a Thursday, following a decade of celebrating the NFL's best on the night before Super Bowl Sunday.

Where is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors will take place at Symphony Hall in Phoenix -- the same host location as Super Bowl LVII.

How can I watch NFL Honors?

NFL Honors will air live nationally at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock and NFL Network.

Who is hosting NFL Honors?

Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors. The Emmy and Grammy award-winning artist will be the first woman to host the show.

What's different this year?

A new ranked voting system will debut for the Associated Press' end-of-season awards featured at NFL Honors. Announced by the AP on Nov. 18, 2022, a nationwide panel of 50 sports journalists who cover the NFL will rank their top-five picks for MVP and top-three picks for other awards. This process will more seamlessly allow for AP to name second- and third-place finishers.

Which awards are announced during NFL Honors?

  • AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign
  • AP Coach of the Year
  • AP Comeback Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
  • AP Defensive Player of the Year
  • AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
  • AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
  • Best Moment of the Year
  • Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
  • NFL Inspire Change Tribute
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
  • FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
  • Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
  • Bud Light Celly of the Year
  • NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
  • Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
  • Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
  • AP Assistant Coach of the Year

