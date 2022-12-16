Kelly Clarkson to host 12th annual NFL Honors

Emmy and Grammy-award winning artist Kelly Clarkson will host NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, an Align Technology brand, on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The prime-time awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season will air LIVE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock. Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show.

Clarkson is one of the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. She recently released her EP "Kellyoke" which features six studio versions of popular covers from the Kellyoke segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," her multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show. Additionally, she was the winning coach on seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21 of "The Voice" and will return as a coach for Season 23.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol." Clarkson is one of pop's top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as "Miss Independent" and "Because of You."

Clarkson was most recently honored with the 2,733rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is the recipient of an array of awards, including three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host" for "The Kelly Clarkson Show", three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, one MTV Movie & TV Award, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Assn. Award. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.

Clarkson is among the list of award-winning celebrities to host the NFL's awards show. Former hosts also include Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O'Brien.

NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of such awards as The Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class the week leading up to the Super Bowl.