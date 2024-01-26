Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) set to play vs. Lions in NFC Championship Game

Deebo Samuel's good to go, bum shoulder and all.
Samuel has no injury designation for the San Francisco 49ers' NFC Championship Game showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that Samuel is off the injury report and will be available to play. Samuel did not practice Wednesday, but returned Thursday in a limited fashion before ramping up to full participation in the team's final practice, removing any doubt he'd be active for Championship Sunday.
"It's huge," Shanahan said of Samuel's availability for Sunday's game. "A little scary at the beginning of the week, but the fact he was able to go full go today and no restrictions on him is definitely a good thing for us."
Samuel injured his shoulder and left in the first half of the Niners' Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. Though San Francisco prevailed, it was clear that Samuel's absence significantly hindered the 49ers' offensive plans and made the going more arduous for quarterback Brock Purdy.
A shoulder ailment caused Samuel to miss two games in the regular season, as well. The Niners lost each of those tilts along with their game against the Cleveland Browns in which he exited early due to the injury.
In the regular season, Samuel posted 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 225 yards and five TDs rushing. Thusly, Samuel's presence impacts Shanahan's offense in every which way and his availability is a massive windfall for the 49ers.
Samuel and San Francisco kick off against visiting Detroit at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.