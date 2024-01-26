Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) set to play vs. Lions in NFC Championship Game

Samuel injured his shoulder and left in the first half of the Niners' Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. Though San Francisco prevailed, it was clear that Samuel's absence significantly hindered the 49ers' offensive plans and made the going more arduous for quarterback Brock Purdy.

A shoulder ailment caused Samuel to miss two games in the regular season, as well. The Niners lost each of those tilts along with their game against the Cleveland Browns in which he exited early due to the injury.

In the regular season, Samuel posted 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 225 yards and five TDs rushing. Thusly, Samuel's presence impacts Shanahan's offense in every which way and his availability is a massive windfall for the 49ers.