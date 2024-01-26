Niners DC Steve Wilks on Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 'I don't know if you can contain him'

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs enters Sunday's NFC Championship Game as an X-factor for the underdog Detroit Lions facing off against a high-powered San Francisco squad.
The shifty back can make defenders look foolish in place and bust open a game with a big play, as he did in the Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 31-yard TD run.
Niners defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was asked Thursday about the key to containing the dynamic rookie back.
"I don't know if you can contain him," Wilks said, via the official transcript. "We have to do a great job swarming the ball, and he's phenomenal. He's four-three on paper, he is four-three on tape. He plays to that speed. Again, they do a great job getting him out in space, trying to create one-on-ones with the backers, great job on third down, and he can run in between the tackles and he's most explosively taking the ball outside. So, definitely someone we have to definitely rally to. And as I said before to the defense, we have to swarm tackle this Sunday in order to stop this run game."
A dual threat, Gibbs averaged 15.2 touches per game in 2023, including playoffs, generating 84.9 scrimmage yards and 13 scrimmage TDs. The rookie paired with David Montgomery to form one of the most efficient backfields in the NFL. Montgomery played the trusty veteran role, getting most of the interior carries, while Gibbs brought jet fuel to the Lions offense, springing big plays.
Last week, Gibbs led the Lions with 114 scrimmage yards (74 rush, 40 receiving) against Tampa, the first game he's generated the 100-plus yard plate since Week 16. The rookie has found pay dirt a lot recently, scoring eight scrimmage TDs over his last seven games (five in first 10 games).
The 49ers D did not allow any player to record 90-plus rush yards in a game during the 2023 regular season but gave up 108 rushing yards on 18 carries to Packers' Aaron Jones in the Divisional Round -- first player to earn 100-plus rush yards vs. San Francisco since Week 8, 2021 (Justin Fields, 103).
The Niners remain stout up the middle, but runs bounced outside can give them trouble, even with the best linebacking duo in the NFL in Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw patrolling. If the Lions are going to have a shot on the road, they'll need another massive day and explosive plays from Gibbs.