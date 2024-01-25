Around the NFL

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) to be limited in Thursday's practice

Published: Jan 25, 2024 at 02:58 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's status for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game is still in question, but head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that Samuel is trending in the right direction.

Samuel (shoulder) is expected to practice on Thursday on a limited basis after missing Wednesday's session, per Shanahan. Samuel suffered the injury early in San Francisco's Divisional Round win over the Packers, leaving after just 10 plays. Deebo caught two passes for 24 yards before exiting prior to halftime.

Samuel also suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder against the Browns back in Week 6, missing most of that game along with the following two contests.

The 49ers face the Detroit Lions in Sunday's NFC title game at Levi's Stadium, with a spot in Super Bowl LVIII on the line.

San Francisco lost both games Samuel missed earlier this season and struggled to beat Green Bay last week.

