Around the NFL

Brock Purdy focused on 'new game' vs. Lions after Divisional Round struggles vs. Packers

Published: Jan 25, 2024 at 09:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Typically, when NFL players speak about moving on from the most recent week, they're referring to a loss.

Brock Purdy had to use this approach to move past a win -- in the playoffs, no less -- this week. Purdy's final stat line was decent as he finished 23 of 39 for 252 yards and a touchdown pass, but that came only after he battled some significant first-half struggles and never fully found a rhythm typical of his 2023 season.

Now, as the 49ers enter Championship Sunday ready for a date with the Detroit Lions, folks are wondering if Purdy is capable of getting his team to Super Bowl LVIII.

"It doesn't matter if you played good or bad," Purdy said on Wednesday about his showing versus Green Bay, via the official team transcript. "I don't take really any of that with you the next week, it's a new game, it's a new scheme, it's a new environment. Everything about it is new. So it's almost like you've got to clean the slate, learn from the mistakes, build off of the good things that you've done. But it's a new game."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Some might wonder whether the former Mr. Irrelevant is made of sugar. Rain has been something of a nuisance for Purdy in the 2023 season, causing him to struggle significantly in an early season loss at Cleveland, and San Francisco's narrow win over Green Bay in the Divisional Round. He started Saturday's game against the Packers with a glove on his throwing hand to retain some grip amid a consistent rain, but ditched it rather quickly, and continued to struggle with accuracy until he dropped a 32-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle.

In that moment, folks who were ready to question Purdy via social media inserted their collective foot in mouth.

Purdy has had some ups and downs in 2023, no doubt, but when he's comfortable, he can sling it with the best of them. He led a game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter Saturday, completing 6 of 7 passes on the march and scrambling twice for 11 yards. Purdy and the 49ers delivered on a day when they -- like the weather -- weren't at their best.

"We're all sitting here because of him, obviously," receiver Brandon Aiyuk said on Wednesday, via The Associated Press. "Steady. A dawg. Just a football player. I love playing football with him. He's the reason why I'm sitting here today with an opportunity this weekend to play my best football, because of a quarterback like him."

Purdy might not have to do all that much if Kyle Shanahan has his way. As Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted on Wednesday, Shanahan schemes up one of the premier rushing attacks in the NFL, and with an elite player in Christian McCaffrey carrying the ground game, Detroit will have their hands full before they move down the checklist to Purdy.

"Stop the run. You got to stop the run because if you don't they'll rush for 250 on you and they won't even worry about passing," Campbell told reporters on Wednesday. "Everything has to start there. Shanahan does an unbelievable job of working on one side and make you overreact. He then counters off of it and play passes off of it and works the middle of the field.

"Look, you got your hands full in both regards. Purdy does a hell of a job. They throw a lot of daggers in the middle of the field and he does a hell of a job with touch, timing and rhythm. But we have to stop this run game. It just has to start there. As much as you can, you have to make this team one dimensional and that's not easy to do."

San Francisco already understands the importance of quarterback. They lost their best one (Purdy) in a loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last year, and eventually gave up on the passing game entirely because of injuries.

They're preparing for a better showing in their third-straight conference title game appearance. And Purdy isn't spending a moment considering what happened last week, or last year.

"Obviously, I'm excited that we're here," Purdy said. "Last year is last year. That was its own game. It hasn't been anything that has bled into this year or this game. This is the 49ers against the Lions now. So it's a new year, a new approach."

Related Content

news

Philadelphia Eagles to hire Vic Fangio as new defensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Vic Fangio as their new defense coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Niners LB Fred Warner says Lions QB Jared Goff is 'a lot better' than he was with Rams: 'He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now'

The Detroit Lions will square off with the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, and quarterback Jared Goff is facing off against his old division foe. However, linebacker Fred Warner has a mutual respect for Goff, saying "he's a lot better" now than he was with the Rams. 
news

Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco on unique descriptions of running style: 'I ain't no zombie'

Kansas City's hard-charging running back, Isiah Pacheco, is well aware of the descriptions of his running style, but he definitely isn't a "zombie."
news

Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire Jim Harbaugh, who led the University of Michigan to a national championship earlier this month, as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on relationship with new GM Tom Telesco: We have to 'check our egos at the door'

New Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce's Raiders put up 63 points in a win over the Chargers. The lopsided win led to general manager Tom Telesco losing his job. Now the two are joined together. "I told him I was going for 71," Pierce joked Wednesday. 
news

Nick Sirianni: 'Fresh ideas' needed for Eagles offense after disappointing end to 2023 season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday and discussed his decision to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
news

Bengals hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher as new offensive coordinator 

Dan Pitcher, the team's quarterbacks coach this past season, is being hired as the Bengals' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Dolphins, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways after one season

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after one season together, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) feeling better, won't practice Wednesday 

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel won't practice Wednesday while dealing with a shoulder injury. Kyle Shanahan noted that Samuel is "feeling better," but offered no further indication about his status for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of playoff matchup with Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'He's going to be the MVP for a reason'

Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Ravens marks the first time in NFL history two former league MVPs both under the age of 30 will face off in a playoff game. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are praising each other ahead of time.
news

Ravens LB Roquan Smith on facing Patrick Mahomes: He's an elite QB, but we're an elite defense

The Baltimore Ravens matchup against Patrick Mahomes will be one key's to determining who goes to the Super Bowl. Roquan Smith, to his credit, isn't shying away from the task of stopping the Chiefs superstar QB.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.