Niners LB Fred Warner says Lions QB Jared Goff is 'a lot better' than he was with Rams: 'He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now'

Goff's 4,575 passing yards in the regular season were tops in the NFC and second in the NFL. His 30 touchdown passes and 407 completions were also within the top four of the league. Instead of being a bridge quarterback to the Lions' franchise QB, Goff has been a bridge for Detroit to the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

If Goff and Co. prevail, he'll be back in the Super Bowl after helping the Rams reach the big game back in the 2018 season.

During that time, Goff became very well acclimated with the 49ers. In total, he's played them nine times (just once with the Lions) and produced a 3-6 record with five straight losses.

Regardless of any past travails for Goff in the matchup, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is also a believer of the Cal product's skills then and now.

"With Jared, for a number of years, especially I think '17, '18, he played at an MVP-type level," Shanahan said. "When they give him a good scheme. When he's got good people around him, Jared's gonna always find the spot. He's as accurate as any quarterback I've seen. He can play at a very top level. If you sit and make things easy for him, he will gash you. I've seen it over and over. Whether he's with the Rams, whether he's with Detroit. That's why he challenges you. You better be on your stuff, or he can embarrass you fast."

Goff clearly has very good people around him.

He'll be up against a star-laden 49ers team, but the Lions signal-caller is of the belief that Detroit's got plenty of star power, too. It's simply that most of the nation has only just begun to get a look at all that the Lions have to offer as of late.

That led to a rather humorous back and forth during Goff's Wednesday time at the podium when a reporter began by telling him the Lions have a lot of really good players.

"Oh, thank you," Goff responded.

The reporter went on by saying, but maybe they're not viewed as superstars such as the 49ers have.

"Alright, never mind," Goff replied to some laughter.

Then Goff's top target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, was brought up, to which Goff interjected, "St. Brown was first-team All-Pro. So was offensive tackle] [Penei [Sewell]."

Shortly thereafter, Goff took over.

"I know what you're getting at," he said. "Yes, I do. I think we've got a ton of great players who maybe haven't had the national stage up to this point that a lot of other guys have, and obviously, they have a ton of good players as well and a ton of Pro Bowlers and All-Pro players over there. Yeah, we feel like we've got a lot of good players too, though, like you mentioned and excited to play on another national stage and be able to showcase that."

The nation will be watching on Sunday as Goff aims to lead the Lions to their first NFL Championship berth since 1957 -- when the Lions bested the 49ers, 31-27, in a divisional round win at San Francisco's Kezar Stadium en route to defeating the Cleveland Browns for the title.

Goff will be facing a familiar 49ers squad in a setting unfamiliar to the Lions. However, just as the nation is getting to know Detroit's stars, the Lions are getting a taste of unprecedented success.

And the guy under center has plenty to do with it.