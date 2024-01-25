Around the NFL

Niners LB Fred Warner says Lions QB Jared Goff is 'a lot better' than he was with Rams: 'He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now'

Published: Jan 25, 2024 at 06:30 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

For just the second time in the Super Bowl era, the Detroit Lions will square off with the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

The last time was all the way back in the 1991 season.

Nonetheless, Lions quarterback Jared Goff is plenty familiar with the 49ers, and they with him.

Having become acquainted with the Niners during five seasons as the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback, Goff has plenty of respect for San Francisco's defenders, in particular standout linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

"Both those guys are really dang good," Goff told reporters on Championship Wednesday. "I've been fortunate, or unfortunate enough, to be on the other side of the ball from them for quite some time. They're really good. They're both very smart, fast and play sideline to sideline. They're both involved in the run game and pass game. I have a lot of respect for both of those guys."

The respect is mutual, as Warner lauded Goff on Wednesday. The three-time All-Pro went so far as to say he believes the Detroit version of Goff has exceeded the Los Angeles version.

"[He's] a lot better," Warner said Wednesday. "Not to say that he wasn't good when we played him back when he was with the Rams, but I think he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now with the way that he's playing. I think he finished, what, top three in passing yards this season. I think, just the delivery of the football, his decisiveness, obviously with the amount of playmakers that he has on that side, I think he's the one that's leading that group."

Goff's 4,575 passing yards in the regular season were tops in the NFC and second in the NFL. His 30 touchdown passes and 407 completions were also within the top four of the league. Instead of being a bridge quarterback to the Lions' franchise QB, Goff has been a bridge for Detroit to the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

If Goff and Co. prevail, he'll be back in the Super Bowl after helping the Rams reach the big game back in the 2018 season.

During that time, Goff became very well acclimated with the 49ers. In total, he's played them nine times (just once with the Lions) and produced a 3-6 record with five straight losses.

Regardless of any past travails for Goff in the matchup, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is also a believer of the Cal product's skills then and now.

"With Jared, for a number of years, especially I think '17, '18, he played at an MVP-type level," Shanahan said. "When they give him a good scheme. When he's got good people around him, Jared's gonna always find the spot. He's as accurate as any quarterback I've seen. He can play at a very top level. If you sit and make things easy for him, he will gash you. I've seen it over and over. Whether he's with the Rams, whether he's with Detroit. That's why he challenges you. You better be on your stuff, or he can embarrass you fast."

Goff clearly has very good people around him.

He'll be up against a star-laden 49ers team, but the Lions signal-caller is of the belief that Detroit's got plenty of star power, too. It's simply that most of the nation has only just begun to get a look at all that the Lions have to offer as of late.

That led to a rather humorous back and forth during Goff's Wednesday time at the podium when a reporter began by telling him the Lions have a lot of really good players.

"Oh, thank you," Goff responded.

The reporter went on by saying, but maybe they're not viewed as superstars such as the 49ers have.

"Alright, never mind," Goff replied to some laughter.

Then Goff's top target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, was brought up, to which Goff interjected, "St. Brown was first-team All-Pro. So was offensive tackle] [Penei [Sewell]."

Shortly thereafter, Goff took over.

"I know what you're getting at," he said. "Yes, I do. I think we've got a ton of great players who maybe haven't had the national stage up to this point that a lot of other guys have, and obviously, they have a ton of good players as well and a ton of Pro Bowlers and All-Pro players over there. Yeah, we feel like we've got a lot of good players too, though, like you mentioned and excited to play on another national stage and be able to showcase that."

The nation will be watching on Sunday as Goff aims to lead the Lions to their first NFL Championship berth since 1957 -- when the Lions bested the 49ers, 31-27, in a divisional round win at San Francisco's Kezar Stadium en route to defeating the Cleveland Browns for the title.

Goff will be facing a familiar 49ers squad in a setting unfamiliar to the Lions. However, just as the nation is getting to know Detroit's stars, the Lions are getting a taste of unprecedented success.

And the guy under center has plenty to do with it.

"He's the reason why they're at where they're at right now," Warner said. "You need your quarterback to be the leader of the team and the offense and get yourself in the position to be in a game like this."

